Kuo: iPhone 13 Series Likely to Receive Ultra Wide Camera Upgrade for Low-Light Photography

Apple brought some major improvements to the iPhone 12's camera last year. While the iPhone 12 Pro Max was the main highlight in terms of the new Sensor-Shift stabilization technology, we are now hearing that all models of the iPhone 13 will feature upgrades pertaining to the Ultra-Wide camera. This is not the first time we are hearing details on the Ultra-Wide camera. However, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has something similar to speculate as well.

Kup Expects the iPhone 13 Models to Feature Upgraded Ultra Wide Camera Lens for Better Low Light Performance

As we have mentioned earlier, details of Apple upgrading the Ultra-Wide camera lens appeared a few days ago. It suggested that not one, but all four models of the iPhone 13 will feature an upgraded Ultra-Wide camera lens for better photography in low light conditions. Now, the news is shared by the popular analyst from TF Securities, Ming-Chi Kuo, stating that the iPhone 13 models are more likely to feature an upgraded Ultra-Wide camera with significant improvement in low-light photography.

Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo stated that thanks to the lens verification improvements and pretty intensified competition in Apple's camera supply chain, we can now expect an improved Ultra-Wide camera on the iPhone 13 series. The investor notes (via MacRumors) suggest that Apple's Chinese supplier Sunny Optical's iPad 5P lens verification ran smoothly. What this means that there is a huge probability for the supplier to ship the 7P Wide Angle lens for the iPhone 13 in the second half of this year.

According to the analyst, the supplier will begin shipping on a mass scale for its iPad 5P lens in the first quarter of 2021. It will supply Apple with 15 percent of the parts because of initial production capacity constraints. While it is not clear which model of the iPad will the 5P lens will be used for, we can suspect the production to increase in the near future.

In terms of supplier competition, Sunny Optical's move will pressurize Largan. The latter has an advantage over lens prices due to better technology. Kuo also predicted back in November of last year that two models of the iPhone 13 series will feature upgraded cameras. According to the previous report by Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis and Thomas O'Malley, all four models of the iPhone 13 will feature upgraded Ultra-Wide camera lens with f/1/8 for improved low light performance.

We will share more details on the iPhone 13 camera modules as soon as we have further word on the scenario. Share your thoughts with us in the comments regarding the camera improvements on the iPhone 13 series.