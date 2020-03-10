Apple Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Company Cleaning All Offices and Stores

Tensions associated with Coronavirus are reaching an all-time high with several events already being cancelled or being moved to online-only stipulations. The recent news comes straight from Apple, where an employee working at Apple's Ireland campus has tested positive for Coronavirus.

In response to this incident, the company has stated that they are going to initiate a deep clean at all the offices as well as retail stores to ensure that more threats are not a problem. This is not the first time something like this has happened. Samsung recently closed down a factory because of a work testing positive for Coronavirus, and although the work was put in quarantine just as the case with Apple worker, the factory later resumed operations after being disinfected and cleaned.

Apple is taking some countermeasures to ensure things do not go wrong; the company has gone as far as updating its guidelines on cleaning devices. Stating that it is safe to use disinfectants when it comes to cleaning your Apple products. That is not it, Apple has informed its staff to work from home if the job allows them to do so. This, on top of the fact that Apple claims that they are taking all precautions necessary to stop the spread from getting out of hand.

Apple is also working towards reducing human density at campuses around the world; they have already reduced the Genius Bars in stores across the globe to ensure that the situation does not get out of hand.

Moreover, Apple is expected to cancel its WWDC conference that takes place in June amidst the Coronavirus panic. During the normal operations, around 6,000 employees work at the Ireland campus located in Cork. The campus is responsible for a lot of different departments such as marketing, AppleCare, as well as product research.

Coronavirus is not just a threat to how Apple operates their business, many companies are seeing issues rising from multiple angles such as supply chains being effected, employees carrying out their daily operations, as well as customer demand taking a huge hit because of the fear of this virus.

