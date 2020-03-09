There is no denying that the Coronavirus outbreak is going to be damaging to the tech industry as a whole. With many events being cancelled and many companies pulling out of major tech events that were to take place this year, the scare of this virus is as legit as it gets.

Keeping that in mind, smartphones are among the products that are used the most, which also relates to the fact that our smartphones have a lot of bacteria on them, too. Simply put, there is a lot of bacteria on an average smartphone, and considering how the world is trying to protect itself from contracting the Coronavirus, it is best if we are taking care of our devices the way we are taking care of ourselves.

Using Disinfectant on Your iPhones is a Good Idea, Suggests Apple

The interesting part here comes from Apple's side. In the past, Apple's guidelines have advised against using cleaners, and the warning that Apple gave did hold ground as using chemicals can damage the oleophobic coating in the displays. Apple still has warnings against the use of aerosol sprays, as well as ammonia, window cleaners, and a few other chemicals.

However, Apple has updated its guidelines and now suggests that you can use disinfectants to clean your devices if you wish to. Below is an excerpt from the official guideline.

Using a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, you may gently wipe the hard, nonporous surfaces of your Apple product, such as the display, keyboard, or other exterior surfaces. Don't use bleach. Avoid getting moisture in any opening, and don't submerge your Apple product in any cleaning agents. Don't use on fabric or leather surfaces.

Now Apple still suggests that spraying these chemicals directly onto your device is not something they would suggest because it can easily let moisture into the openings of the device. These updated guidelines are certainly good, because Coronavirus is currently spreading across the world, and considering how our smartphones are used constantly, it is better that we are keeping them as clean as possible.

At the time of writing, we are not entirely sure just how long the virus lasts on a surface but based on studies, the virus can last on a surface anywhere ranging from two hours to nine days.

