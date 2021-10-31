Apple Quietly Discontinues Intel-Based 21.5-inch iMac in an Unsurprising Move

As Apple continues its transition to custom chips in various products, such as the Mac lineup, it is only natural that previous-generation hardware will have to be discontinued, and on this occasion, the company had to pull the plug on its Intel-based 21.5-inch iMac.

Apple Continues to Sell the Intel-Based 27-Inch iMac, but There Are Rumors of a Model Arriving in 2022 to Directly Replace It

Apple did not publicly state that it had discontinued the 21.5-inch Intel iMac, but at this point, it did not really matter because we suspect no one was really interested in getting that, especially when you have far better options to choose from, such as the redesigned M1 iMac. The discontinued hardware included a 2.3GHz dual-core 7th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, along with 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 for $1,099.

We could not find any 21.5-inch iMac configurations on Apple’s website, though we did spot three 27-inch 5K iMac models, if you are interested in those, but we would advise to hold off on your purchase for this specific hardware. For one thing, the 2021 MacBook Pro range delivers more firepower thanks to Apple’s M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets, and the second reason is that you only need to wait a little while longer to be greeted by the 2022 iMac Pro.

According to rumored specifications, Apple’s iMac Pro will ship with a 27-inch mini-LED screen with ProMotion support. In short, these machines will have the same displays like the 2021 MacBook Pro models, with the refresh rate climbing to 120Hz when required. Another advantage of waiting is that the new iMac Pro is rumored to be offered in the M1 Pro and M1 Max configurations, along with a various assortment of ports like Apple’s latest MacBook Pro family.

At this point, we cannot really recommend any Intel-based iMac to any customer looking to buy one, but if you are frantically searching for an ‘All in One’ running macOS, you will have to settle with the M1 iMac for now.