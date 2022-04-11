Apple Could Be Developing Game Controllers That Can Attach Seamlessly to Both iPhone, iPad, According to Latest Filing

Apple may have plans to develop game controllers that can effortlessly attach to an iPhone or iPad, according to the latest filing. The company has been rumored on multiple occasions to be developing an ARM-based console, and the latest patent may fuel the additional fire.

Apple Could Be Testing out Game Controllers With Three Different Styles, for a Variety of Devices

Instead of filing a patent in the U.S., Patently Apple reports that the company filed it in Europe, where the rules are different. The patent was made public on March 31, 2022, under the number WO2022067344, with the following description provided.

iOS 16 Reported to Feature Major Redesign With ‘Significant’ Improvements to Notifications, and More

“In some embodiments, an electronic device displays user interfaces associated with games in response to detecting input devices having been connected to the electronic device. In some embodiments, an electronic device displays a reduced user interface in response to detecting that a cover has covered a portion of the display of the electronic device. In some embodiments, an electronic device displays a user interface via a display generation component of an input device. In some embodiments, an electronic device projects a user interface via a projection device of an input device. In some embodiments, an electronic device directs inputs from an input device to different user interfaces depending on the mode in which the input device is operating.”

Apple is said to be testing out three game controller styles. The first one in the images is titled FIGS. 6A, 6B, 6F, 6J below shows that the two accessories can be attached to an iPhone without much difficulty, turning it into a portable gaming device. While one end could be attached to the Lightning port, it is not confirmed how the other one would pair with the iPhone. It is possible Apple uses a pairing approach similar to how AirPods easily communicate with the company’s devices.

The next game controller style is an iPhone gaming folio. This folio will sit opposite to the iPhone’s display and may sport a secondary screen to help the user communicate while texting through a pop-up keyboard. The third style involves a more traditional approach, but since this is not a design patent, the actual commercial product could look significantly different. This controller could work with an Apple TV while offering a slidable switch control, allowing the user to initiate gaming mode, messaging mode, or phone mode.





The patent is a 266-page document that contains interesting details about Apple’s potential plans to launch gaming peripherals, but whether these will be exclusively designed for the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV or not, we will find out in the future, so stay tuned.

News Source: Patentscope