Apple Reportedly Working on Increasing GPU Performance, but a Dedicated Solution May Not Arrive for a Few Years

The announcement of the Apple Silicon during the 2020 WWDC keynote gave rise to other findings too, such as the company dropping AMD GPU support in favor of its own solutions for ARM-based Macs. However, it looks like there’s considerable room for improvement as a tipster believes that while Apple continues to improve GPU processing, it will still take a few years before we’re ready to see some high-end solutions in action.

First Wave of ARM-Based Macs Might Feature Less Powerful, but Efficient GPUs

A tweet from Jioriku, which was actually a reply to another tipster Komiya, talks about Apple striving to improve GPU performance, but as all great things take time to develop, it might take a few years before we have a proper, dedicated solution on our hands. This can mean that while the first ARM-based MacBook expected to arrive later this year will be no slouch in the processing department, the GPU segment might suffer a bit when being compared to existing solutions from AMD that customers can configure with their current-generation Macs.

Still, what current Apple GPUs can bring to the table is by no means unimpressive. Take a look at the GPU running in the A12Z Bionic; it managed to beat both AMD’s Ryzen 5 4500U and Intel’s Core i7-1065G7 iGPUs in OpenCL tests. This can only mean that the A14X Bionic GPU expected to found in future iPad Pro models will deliver even higher performance, and in case you were wondering, leaked data showed that the upcoming silicon is nearly on par with a power-hungry 8-core Core i9-9880H.

Just to add to this, Apple is working on their graphics processing more and more, but we most like won’t see this come to anything major (like a dedicated GPU for Apple desktops) for a few years https://t.co/Cjnkq4Llei — Jiorīku (@Jioriku) August 18, 2020

Still, we’re unsure as to how current custom Apple GPUs running in the first ARM-based MacBooks will perform, but if users truly want something powerful, then they might have to stick with AMD for now, but for light graphical work, these solutions will suffice. It’s rumored that the first ARM-based 12-inch MacBook will sport a 12-core CPU, so it will be interesting to see what kind of performance we get from it.

