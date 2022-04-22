Apple Could Potentially Use 2nm Chips in 2025 iPhone and Mac as Suppliers Get Ready

Apple has a lot planned for users in the coming years which includes its complete transition to custom chips. The company could potentially adopt 2nm process chips in the iPhone and Mac as soon as 2025. A new report suggests that Apple supplier TSMC is preparing to begin production of 2nm chips in 2025. Scroll down to read more details on the subject,

Apple Supplier TSMC to Begin Production of 2nm Chips as Soon as 2025, Could be Used by Apple For iPhone and Mac

We have previously heard that Apple is looking to introduce its highly rumored M2 chip in the coming months with the new MacBook Air and Mac mini. Moreover, the company might also be planning to introduce a redesigned MacBook Pro model with a bigger display. However, the company is looking forward to further enhancing the chip manufacturing process as its supplier TSMC will begin production of 2nm chips as soon as 2025, according to a new report from DigiTimes.

At this point in time, Apple's iPhones and Macs feature chips based on TSMC's 5nm process which includes the A15 Bionic and M-series, respectively. Other than this, TSMC is also planning to begin mass production of its 3nm chips later this year. WIth 2nm chips speculated to arrive in 2025, we presume Apple will stick with 3nm processors for at least two years. If Apple does plan to introduce 2nm chips in its products by 2025, it will be among the first companies to do so.

TSMC has set a timetable to move its 2nm GAA process to production in 2025 while commercializing its 3nm FInFET process with improved yield rates in the second half of 2022, with Apple and Intel among the first clients to adopt both nodes, further consolidating its dominance in the advanced foundry sector, according to industry sources.

It was also previously reported that Apple might use 3nm chips in iPad Pro models which are speculated to launch later this year. We are expecting Apple to launch a new iPad Pro model with an M2 chip but no certain details have been stated. We will share more details on the subject as soon as further details are available.

