A16 Bionic Chip in iPhone 14 Pro Beats the New Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chip in Benchmarks

Qualcomm unveiled its latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with a boatload of forward-facing improvements that will "revolutionize flagship smartphones" with a "groundbreaking" experience. The new chip will be available with most of the flagship smartphones launching later this year. While the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip is quite promising in terms of performance, it still fails to beat Apple's new A16 Bionic chip in benchmarks.

Qualcomm has only unveiled the chip at this point and it will be months before it sees daylight in upcoming flagship smartphones. However, the Geekbench scores of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip appeared online that show massive gains compared to its predecessor. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip features a single-core score of 1480 and a multi-score of 5160. While the benchmarks are impressive, it still falls behind Apple's A16 Bionic chip.

Apple's A16 Bionic beats Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with a single-core score of 1874 and a multi-core score of 5372. It can be seen that Apple's chip in the iPhone 14 Pro models scored significantly higher than Qualcomm's. Further comparison shows that last year's A15 Bionic chip in iPhone 13 Pro models and lower-end iPhone 14 models is also faster than Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with a 1709 single-core performance.

In comparison with the first generation Snapdragon 8 chip, the second generation offers a 35 percent increase in CPU performance and a 25 percent increase in GPU performance. Furthermore, the latter also boasts greater power efficiency, allowing for enhanced battery life. Similar to Apple's A16 Bionic chip in the iPhone 14 Pro models, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip is built on TSMC's 4nm process with improved performance and power efficiency.

As mentioned earlier, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip will be available with flagship Android smartphones in the coming months and next year. You can check out more details on the chip in our announcement post. We will share further comparisons soon, so be sure to stick around.

