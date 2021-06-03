Apple Considered Launching a 15-inch MacBook Air, but This Was More Than 10 Years Ago

Having a larger notebook is better for several reasons, and Apple wanted to capitalize on those reasons in an attempt to sell customers a 15-inch MacBook Air, at least according to an internal email leak. Unfortunately, that plan did not materialize, which you probably already know by now, considering Apple’s current portable Mac family.

Later, a Rumor Circulating About a 15-inch MacBook Air Being Released, Surfaced in January of This Year

A Twitter account titled Internal Tech Emails has shared information on how late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs was open to the idea of releasing a 15-inch MacBook Air for customers. However, the email dates back to 2007, so for many years, the idea of launching a larger and less expensive MacBook Air was shelved. According to the details, the 15-inch model was scheduled for a launch or internal planning in the first half of 2008.

Redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro Models to Be Announced at WWDC 2021, Says Analyst

Only recently, during the month of January, did a larger, 15-inch MacBook Air become part of the conversation again. However, according to a report from Bloomberg, the introduction of a larger MacBook Pro would not mean that the 13-inch version would be discontinued. Both options would be available for customers, with the 15-inch notebook likely carrying a higher price tag thanks to possessing more screen real estate, inherently better specifications, which translate into better performance.

Apple will reportedly introduce a 2021 version of the MacBook Air that is said to arrive with an improved M1 chip. While the custom silicon’s codename is Staten, the report states that it will feature the same number of processing cores as the M1, but they will run faster. Ming-Chi Kuo has also commented on the new MacBook Air, claiming that Apple will incorporate a mini-LED screen in 2022.

Unfortunately, both reports failed to comment if Apple would increase the display size to 15 inches. It looks like we will keep our fingers crossed and update our readers accordingly. Would you like to see a 15-inch MacBook Air in the future? Share your views down in the comments.

