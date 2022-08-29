Menu
Apple Completes Hardware Tests for iPhone 14 Satellite Connectivity Ahead of Launch

Ali Salman
Aug 29, 2022
Apple will announce the new iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch Series 8 at its "Far Out" event, which is scheduled to take place on September 7. The event will be jam-packed with announcements, and we will be covering everything in extensive detail. Ahead of the announcement, we are hearing details on the iPhone 14, which includes design and functionality. According to the latest, Apple has completed hardware tests for the iPhone 14 satellite connectivity. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Ahead of Mass Production, Apple Has Completed Hardware Tests for iPhone 14 Satellite Connectivity

According to the prominent analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple has completed all hardware tests related to the iPhone 14's Satellite connectivity ahead of mass production. However, support for the Satellite functionality relies on "whether Apple and operators can settle the business model." Take note that the iPhone 13 also features satellite hardware, but the service could not be introduced to the world because "the business model had not been negotiated."

The analyst coins that satellite connectivity will eventually arrive on the iPhone, but it is not yet confirmed to arrive with the iPhone 14. If you are unfamiliar, the satellite connectivity on the iPhone 14 will allow users to send emergency texts and voice services. What this means is that in areas without network coverage, you will still be able to contact the authorities in case of emergencies.

It was previously reported that the Cupertino giant is working with Globalstar to bring satellite connectivity to the iPhone 14 models. T-Mobile and SpaceX also announced last week a plan to provide smartphones with "satellite-to-cellular" service in the United States. Apple will potentially offer its own rendition of the technology soon to rival it.

The company is hosting its iPhone 14 launch event on September 7, where it will also see fit to announce the new Apple Watch Series 8 models. We will be covering the event in extensive detail, so be sure to stick around. This is all there is to it, folks. Share your valuable insights with us in the comments section below.

