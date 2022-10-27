Menu
Company

Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Company Is Benefiting Significantly From High iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Demand as It Reduces Cost

Omar Sohail
Oct 27, 2022, 07:41 PM EDT
Copy Shortlink
Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Company Is Benefiting Significantly From High iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max as Brings Cost Down

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max continues to be in high demand and for Apple, this could have not been better news. The company’s CEO, Tim Cook, commented on how well both flagships are being sold when asked about the current state of the latest smartphone lineup during a quarterly earnings commentary.

Not Surprisingly, Cook Did Not Mention the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, Since Low Demand Has Forced Company to Reduce Production for Both Models

Tim Cook spoke to CNBC, talking about how the company is working to solve the demand for the top-end iPhone 14 models.

Related StoryOmar Sohail
M2 MacBook Air Launch in June Helped Apple’s Overall Mac Sales for Q4, 2022

“We’re constrained right now on the 14 Pro and Pro Max and have been from the day we launched. And so obviously we’re chasing supply there and trying to get as much supply as we can to solve the demand.”

If the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max production is in high volume, Apple is at an advantage to reduce component costs from suppliers. The higher the scale, the bigger the discount the company can receive. One subject that we noticed was not talked about by Apple’s CEO was the sales performance of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Company Is Benefiting Significantly From High iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max as Brings Cost Down

Just two weeks after the iPhone 14 Plus was officially released to the masses, Apple reportedly asked suppliers to cut orders, as demand was not according to the technology giant’s expectations. An earlier report states that only 10 million units of the larger non-Pro version will be sold this year, but Apple still intends to stick to its original goal of shipping 90 million units of the newer models before the end of the year.

The regular iPhone 14 shares a similar story, with Apple having asked suppliers to reduce production long before the iPhone 14 Plus was officially launched. For the time being, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are aiding in this sales momentum, likely driven due to the number of upgrades both models have while being sold for the same price as last year. Apple’s earnings call covered the fourth fiscal year of 2022, with the company reporting $90.15 billion, up 8 percent year-over-year.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
Filter videos by
Order