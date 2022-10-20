Menu
iPhone 14 Plus Production Was Cut by up to 90 Percent, Largest Ever in Apple’s History, With Assembling Partner Pegatron Under Pressure

Omar Sohail
Oct 20, 2022, 12:03 AM EDT
Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max appear to be selling just fine, but the same success cannot be replicated by the less expensive models that also launched this year. Even the larger version, the iPhone 14 Plus, which was expected to sell well due to its inherent benefits, is facing production cuts, and the situation is even more dire than previously anticipated.

Assembling Giant Pegatron Was Reportedly Forced to Stop Its Hiring Spree After Just Three Days, Likely Due to the iPhone 14 Plus Production Cut

With a production cut in between the 70-90 percent rate, Economic Daily News reports that the iPhone 14 Plus order reduction is perhaps the largest in Apple’s history during the short time span of the smartphone’s launch. Remember, when we last reported about the iPhone 14 Plus production cut, we stated that this model did not even cross the two-week sales cycle before Apple made this decision, and this setback puts even more pressure on the company’s assembly giant, Pegatron.

Related Story
iPhone SE 4 Will Feature Almost The Exact Same Design as the iPhone XR

According to the China Times, the supply chain partner announced on October 12 that it would commence a hiring spree to help meet demand. Unfortunately, that decision was overturned on October 15, just three days after Pegatron made the decision to recruit more employees, meaning that the iPhone 14 Plus production cut had an adverse effect on the livelihood of potentially thousands of people.

The base iPhone 14 model currently shares the same fate as the 6.7-inch one, but customers have shown more interest in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, likely due to the number of upgrades they feature. Despite being praised for sporting numerous upgrades such as a bigger display, better cameras, and more, the iPhone 14 Plus failed to capture a sizable audience.

It is possible that factors such as global inflation is also responsible, as the increased cost of living has eroded the purchasing power of millions, making them unable to justify an upgrade and at the price point. If the situation improves, we will be here to update our readers, but unfortunately, for now, current matters appear bleak.

News Source: Economic Daily News

