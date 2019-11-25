Apple Card is Now Offering 3 Percent Cashback on Nike Stores

Previously, Apple was offering 3 percent cashback on Uber, T-Mobile, and Walgreens. Now. the company has added Nike stores to the list as well with the same percent of cashback with Apple Card. At this point in time, Nike cashback is only applicable for purchases from Nike retail stores, Nike Running Club, SNKRS and Nike app. Let's dive in to see some more details on the matter.

You Can Get a 3 Percent Cashback on Nike Stores Through Apple Card

Apart from this, the company has also stated that Apple Pay will also be extended to nike.com which would offer 3 percent cashback as well. Take note that this is not the first time that Apple is partnering with Nike, the company has been offering Nike-Apple Watch models with offers on Apple Pay.

Apple offers 1 percent cashback on all transactions and partnering with brands like Nike and Uber that will allow it to offer 3 percent. Do take note that you are required to use the Apple Card for transactions. For your insight, the company also offers a 3 percent cashback on Apple hardware and services.

In addition to this, all the transactions you pay through Apple Card will be shown in the Wallet app since the service is highly integrated with each other. You can easily sign up for Apple Card right from the Wallet app on your iPhone and start using Apple Pay. Apple Card will work at all locations and stores where Apple Pay is accepted, either online or offline.

Probably in the near future, Apple will partner with more companies in an attempt to provide cashbacks to potential customers who wish to pay through Apple Card. There will be more to the story, so be sure to stay tuned in for more details on the matter.

This is all for now, folks. What are your thoughts on the scenario? Are you willing to take advantage of the 3 percent cashback? Let us know in the comments.

Source: Apple