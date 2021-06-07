Apple Announces New iCloud+ Service With Bundled VPN, Private Email, More

Other than iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15, Apple also announced a plethora of updates and upgrades. One of the major additions includes the new iCloud+ service. Apple is beefing up iCloud with a VPN, burner email addresses, unlimited storage, and much more. Let us dive in to see the new iCloud+ subscription service in detail.

Apple Announces New iCloud+ Service Which Includes VPN Support, Single-Use Email, More

iCloud+ service now comes with a Private Relay VPN which will transfer the internet traffic through two relays. Ultimately this will hide who is browsing and where the data is coming from. There is also a new Hide My Email which lets you create a single-use email address that will forward emails to your actual account. All the spam and junk email will be filtered out. This is similar to Apple's Sign In With Apple feature.

Furthermore, the iCloud+ service will include unlimited storage for HomeKit-enabled home security cameras. This is a much better option compared to Apple's current plan of buying at least 200GB of iCloud storage to record video from a single camera. In addition, the new features will be included with existing iCloud plans at no additional cost. However, there is no official word from Apple if the iCloud+ service will be available through its cheapest plans.

Lastly, the company is working to introduce new features to help manage your iCloud account. For instance, there is a new recovery feature that will allow Apple to send security codes to anyone from your friends or family if you lose your device.

There will be more to the story, so be sure to stick around. Apple has also announced iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 along with a bunch of new Home features for the HomePod mini, Apple TV, and Apple Watch.