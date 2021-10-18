Apple Announces New AirPods 3 With a Smaller Design, Spatial Audio Support, More

Apple took centre stage to announce its upcoming MacBook Pro models. Alongside these powerful laptops, Apple also saw fit to announce the new AirPods 3 which comes in a new design with improved sound quality. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple's New AirPods 3 Features and AirPods Pro-like Design and Comes With Support For Spatial Audio

The new AirPods 3 are designed on features like the Spatial Audio in Apple Music, iOS 15's Conversation Boost, and much more. In terms of design, the new AirPods are pretty similar to the AirPods Pro, but they come without the silicone tips as well as the Active Noise Cancellation. In addition to this, the new AirPods 3 come with Adaptive EQ which allows adjustment of frequencies in real-time on what the user is listening to. This allows the earbuds to deliver enhanced and better sound quality.

For an optimal listening experience with rich detail, the new AirPods feature Adaptive EQ that tunes sound in real time based on how AirPods fit in the user’s ear. An inward-facing microphone monitors for sound, and then Adaptive EQ, powered by computational audio, tunes the low and mid frequencies to account for what may be lost due to variances in fit.

One noteworthy aspect of the AirPods 3 that surpasses the AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro, is its resistance to sweat and water. It comes with a new contoured design that is created to fit a range of ear sizes. If you are interested in getting it for yourself, the new AirPods 3 is available for $179 and you can order it starting today. You can check out more details here.

This is all there is to it, folks. Apple has also announced the new MacBook Pro models, so be sure to check that out as well. Moreover, Apple has also unveiled a new Apple Music Voice Plan for $4.99 and brand new HomePod mini colors.

