Apple Adds a Progress Bar in the Files App When Copying Files

Apple announced iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 yesterday with a boatload of new and forward-facing features. While the operating system saw several design changes, the company made sure that users are bestowed with some of the nifty and useful features. Before iPadOS 15, you will not be able to see the progress of files that are being copied. Now, the company has added a progress bar in the Files app when copying a file.

Apple Adds a Progress Bar in Files App on iPad When Copying Files

As mentioned earlier, the iPad now features the ability to place widgets anywhere on the Home screen. While widgets were present in iPadOS 14, users were not given the ability to place them on the Home screen but had their own dedicated page. In addition to this iPadOS 15 now also features several new multitasking enhancements which will allow users to get the most out of their iPad. Now, the progress bar comes to the Files app with iPadOS 15 when you are copying files.

One of the minor features which were dearly needed is the progress bar in the Files app. It will allow users to see how much of the file has been transferred and how much is left. The progress bar button is located on the top right-hand side of the Files app interface which you can click or tap anytime to see the copied material. Having the ability to see how much of the data is copied is great as you can continue with other tasks based on the time that you think is left.

iPadOS 15 comes packed with a boatload of new features on the front-end as well as on the backend. We will share more details on the platform as soon as we have further information on the subject. Do you think Apple should have added the progress bar way before? Let us know in the comments.