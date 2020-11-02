Apex Legends Season 7 Trailers Show Off Horizon’s Anti-Grav Moves and the Olympus Map

Apex Legends Season 7, entitled “Ascension,” drops this week, and Respawn has provided trailers showing new Legend Horizon in action as well as some of the sky-high Olympus map. Horizon wields various gravity-manipulating abilities, including a Gravity Lift that can boost allies (and enemies) to new heights, and a black hole that sucks up both enemies and projectiles. You can get at look at Horizon’s moves, below.

Apex Legends Season 7 Hands-On Preview – A Brand New Horizon

Meanwhile, we also have some new gameplay, showing off the new skybound Olympus map. The new battleground promises to be the biggest one yet, with a more open design, as well as plenty of opportunities to fall to your doom. And at the center of it all is the Void, a big swirling energy orb, which will no doubt factor heavily into whatever changes come to this map in future seasons. Check it out, below.

And finally, we have a story trailer, which details what’s happening in the Apex universe as we head into Season 7…

Need to know more about Apex Legends Season 7? Wccftech’s Dave Aubrey recently got to go hands-on with the update, and you can check out his impressions and some gameplay here. Here are his thoughts on the new Legend…

We got a glimpse at Horizon's gravity-defying technology which can lift players above buildings and walls to challenge opponents more creatively. But Horizon's best and most fascinating piece of kit is the ability to drop a micro-black hole on opponents, pulling them in the center, opening them up to get riddled with bullets. And, most exciting for show-offs and streamers, the micro-black hole also bends bullet trajectory in the same way the Gravity Star did in Titanfall 2. If you've seen the trickshot videos, you know exactly what to expect.

Apex Legends is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS5. Season 7 kicks off this Wednesday (November 4). What do you think? Looking forward to jumping back in?