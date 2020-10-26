Apex Legends Season 7 Introduces New Character Horizon and the Skybound Olympus Map

Apex Legends Season 7, entitled “Ascension,” drops in just a bit over a week and EA and Respawn have revealed some early details about what players can expect. First up, meet the game’s newest legend, Horizon, a “brilliant astrophysicist” who brings antigravity powers to the fight. Check out the first teaser trailer for Horizon below (warning, it’s tear-jerking stuff, particularly if you’re a parent).

Star Wars: Squadrons is Getting Free Mandalorian Goodies, Including a Baby Yoda Bobblehead

In addition to the new legend, Season 7 will include a new map, Olympus, and much more! Here are your key Apex Legends Season 7 features:

New Legend: Horizon - A brilliant astrophysicist who escaped a black hole and aims to use her newfound mastery of gravity to keep a promise.

- A brilliant astrophysicist who escaped a black hole and aims to use her newfound mastery of gravity to keep a promise. New Map: Olympus - Ascend to a beautiful, lush city in the clouds. Just watch your step -- it's a long way down to the planet below.

- Ascend to a beautiful, lush city in the clouds. Just watch your step -- it's a long way down to the planet below. Introducing: The Trident - Olympus is a big place. Cover ground faster with the Trident. Plenty of room for the whole squad!

- Olympus is a big place. Cover ground faster with the Trident. Plenty of room for the whole squad! Introducing: Clubs - Find like-minded players, build a community, and rise together.

- Find like-minded players, build a community, and rise together. Ascension Battle Pass - Over 100 exclusive items including Legendary skins, Apex Packs, Holo-Sprays, and much more!

It will be interesting to see how Horizon’s powers work, but she certainly seems to have an intriguing backstory. Also, I hope we get to see the new map soon, as we haven’t got an all-new one in a while – fans are definitely hungry for a new battleground. Based on the brief descriptions we have so far, it sounds like Olympus may be the biggest Apex Legends map yet.

Apex Legends is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Season 7 kicks off on November 4, and the game will launch on Steam on the same day. Those who have already been playing Apex Legends via Origin will be able to transfer their saves to the Steam version.