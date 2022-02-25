Aperture Desk Job is Valve’s Wacky New F2P Game Designed Specifically for the Steam Deck

Valve has surprise-released a new free-to-play game, and I guarantee it’s nothing you were expecting. Valve has said they’re going to be focusing on making games that will play well on their new Steam Deck for a while, and it seems like Aperture Desk Job fits the bill. As the title implies, the “playable short” casts players as an Aperture drone and presents a variety of things you can interact with from the comfort of the office chair. See, the Steam Deck is portable, but Valve’s first designed-for-Deck game doesn’t let you move. Get it? Anywho, you can check out a teaser, below.

Here’s a bit more detail about Aperture Desk Job…

Aperture Desk Job reimagines the been-there-done-that genre of walking simulators and puts them in the lightning-spanked, endorphin-gorged world of sitting still behind things. You play as an entry-level nobody on their first day at work — your heart full of hope and your legs full of dreams, eager to climb that corporate ladder. But life’s got other plans, and they all involve chairs. Designed as a free playable short for Valve’s new Steam Deck, Desk Job walks you through the handheld’s controls and features, while not being nearly as boring as that sounds. Not Portal 3! - Lower your expectations: This is not a sequel to Portal. Now get ready to raise them slightly, because it is in the expanded universe of those games. Desk Job puts you squarely in the driver’s seat at Aperture Science. Then quickly removes the driving part and adds a desk in front of the seat.

The first Steam Deck units should be shipping today. Wccftech’s Kai Powell found the platform promising, if still early in its evolution in some ways, in his full review…

Steam Deck hits all the marks for a product line in its infancy that only has the potential to grow upwards. As Proton support grows and more titles become Verified over time, I honestly believe that the Steam Deck has the potential of carving out the portable PC market in a way that its predecessors have attempted. This is Valve's chance to break through to the mainstream audience and establish a brand new hardware line for the company, and it's made a lasting first impression on me. As the compatibility catalog grows in size, I won't have any reservations about throwing a Steam Deck in my carry-on luggage instead of a Nintendo Switch. I'll just have to remember to pack a spare battery or two for those longer flights.

Aperture Desk Job arrives on Steam (which Steam Deck being the optimal way to play) on March 1.