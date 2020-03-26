Microsoft has released Windows 10 2004 (20H1) Preview Build 19041.172 to Insiders in the Slow ring. KB4552455 is a cumulative update bringing some quality improvements to the upcoming version of the operating system. Here's the complete changelog:

Key changes include We fixed an issue that prevents the Windows logo key + J keyboard shortcut from giving focus to certain Windows tips. Windows 10 2004 - known issues We are aware Narrator and NVDA users that seek the latest release of Microsoft Edge based on Chromium may experience some difficulty when navigating and reading certain web content. Narrator, NVDA and the Edge teams are aware of these issues. Users of legacy Microsoft Edge will not be affected. NVAccess has released a NVDA 2019.3that resolves the known issue with Edge.

Windows 10 April 2020 Update (or version 2004) has already hit the RTM stage and is likely to be released to the public very soon. While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted some plans for Microsoft, but considering the company finished testing this particular version back in December, it is highly likely the public release will go as planned.

