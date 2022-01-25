Another Microsoft Xbox Franchise is Getting the Halo The Master Chief Collection-Style Treatment, Insider Claims

Another Microsoft Xbox franchise is said to be getting the “Halo: The Master Chief Collection” treatment.

That’s what Xbox Era insider Nick "Shpeshal Ed" Baker said during his most recent XboxEra podcast over the weekend. According to the insider, he has heard that Microsoft is planning to remaster a bundle of all the games of a certain Xbox franchise, in a similar fashion as 2014’s Halo: MCC. Of course, upon release, the Halo collection for Xbox wasn’t in the best shape, but it’s a pretty great collection nowadays.

“There will be another Microsoft franchise getting that Master Chief Collection treatment. Collection of all the games, all bundled into one”, Nick said.

No further details were shared, although Nick guesses that, if this collection is indeed real, the bundle will release sometime next year.

Ideal candidates for this remastered collection might very well be either the Gears franchise or, with the new Fable coming up, the original Fable games. Interestingly, The Verge editor Tom Warren responded to a tweet on Twitter about this rumor by hinting at “Gears”. Of course, this doesn’t confirm anything, but we wanted to share Warren’s Tweet nonetheless.

the gears are really turning on this rumor — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) January 24, 2022

Also interesting to share is that another Xbox insider, Jez Corden from Windowscentral, took to Twitter to confirm that he's heard similar rumors about another Xbox collection.

I can confirm @Shpeshal_Nick's rumor about another Xbox franchise getting the Master Chief Collection treatment. Blinx: The Cat Collection is gonna be 🔥 — Jez (@JezCorden) January 25, 2022

Halo: The Master Chief Collection was released back in 2014 for Xbox One. The bundle includes remastered version of the original Halo, Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo: ODST, Halo Reach, and Halo 4, complete with Halo’s iconic multiplayer modes. The collection was brought to PC back in 2019.