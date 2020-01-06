Anker’s EufyCam2C Security Camera Adds HomeKit Compatibility, Secure Video Support Coming Soon

Anker manufactures some great products and it keeps on updating them for the better so users can take further advantage of them. Seemingly, the company has updated its EufyCam2C Security Camera with HomeKit compatibility. In addition, HomeKit Secure Video support will be added shortly to the mix. So let's dive in to see some more details on the subject.

Anker Adds HomeKit Compatibility to EufyCam2C Security Camera

As we have mentioned earlier, Anker has added support for HomeKit in its EufyCam2C Security camera and HomeKit Secure Video is soon to follow. The feature basically allows users to use the Home app and Siri to control smart devices.

Anker USB C to Lightning Cable Discounted to $11.99 for Labor Day [Was $16]

If you want to check if your HomeBase 2 and Anker's Eufy cameras have been automatically updated, simply launch the Eufy Security app. You will see a new HomeKit setup menu item in the HomeBase 2 settings, according to tech blog Macerkopf.de.

Take note that once you have selected the Homekit Setup, you will be asked to add the accessories to the Home app. Make sure that you click a few more times and then you will be able to add the cameras and Anker's HomeBase 2 Bridge to HomeKit.

Take note that the update is not the promised support for HomeKit support video. It will allow smart cameras to capture and store the recordings in iCloud. This support will be arriving shortly in the future. Anker is working to bring it to the mix as soon as possible.

ANKER’s PowerPort C1 USB-C Charger Pumps Out 15W of Power And Works With All Smart Devices, Costs Just $10.99

There will be more to the story, so be sure to stay tuned in for more details on the products. In addition, CES is happening and a boatload of new products and services is being announced, like L'Oreal's Perso gadget that mixes and matches lipstick as per your needs.

What are your thoughts on Anker's new update? Let us know in the comments.