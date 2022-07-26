Anker Introduces New GaN-Based Chargers for Multiple Devices

Anker has announced a brand-new lineup of GaN-based charging solutions that can promise up to 150W of power delivery to multiple devices while reducing the power consumption with each charge. The new GaNPrime lineup includes six different form factor that has Anker's GaN technology, along with PowerIQ 4.0. An excellent technology that can be useful when you are charging multiple devices at the same time, as it delivers faster charging speeds to devices that do not have a lot of battery left.

The New Anker Chargers are Faster, Smaller, and More Efficient

"GaNPrime represents a new era in charging," said Steven Yang, CEO of Anker. "In addition to delivering a faster and safer charging experience, our new GaNPrime chargers offer significant savings in energy consumption, reinforcing Anker's commitment to a more sustainable future."

The main highlight of the new Anker charging solutions is that they can save up to 7% in energy consumption compared to the older chargers. Anker is easily challenging the best chargers available in the market, and they also feature ActiveShield 2.0, which works to prevent the connected devices from generating a lot of heat and adjusting the power output to ensure that the temperatures do not rise above a certain limit.

The flagship model of this new lineup is the Anker 747; the company calls it a small form factor charger as it is 38% smaller than Apple's 140W charger, and has three USB-C ports, along with a USB-A port. However, the USB-C ports max out at 100W output, this means that the charger can easily deliver power to almost all laptops that require less than 100W. The following is the list of all the chargers that Anker has released.

Anker 747 Charger: Maximum total output is 150W with 3 USB-C and 1 USB-A port.

737 charger: 120W max total output with 2 USB-C and 1 USB-A port.

733 power bank: 65W max total output with 2 USB-C and 1 USB-A port.

727 charging station: 100W max total output with 2 USB-C, 2 USB-A, and 2 AC ports.

615 USB power strip: 65W max total output with 2 USB-C, 1 USB-A, and 2 USB A ports.

735 charger: 65W max total output with 2 USB-C and 1 USB-A port.

You can look at all the new Anker charging solutions below.

For those wondering, the Anker 735 charger, the 615 power strip, and the 727 charging station are available on Amazon starting today for $60, $70, and $95 respectively.

The rest of the lineup will be shipping in the third quarter of this year. Anker is going to charge you $110 for the 747 charger, $100 for the 733, and $95 for the 737 charger.