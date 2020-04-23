Animal Crossing New Horizons Update 1.2.0 Available Now; Adds Leif’s Garden and Redd’s Art Shop Alongside New Seasonal Events and Art Gallery

Nintendo has released Animal Crossing New Horizons update 1.2.0 for the Nintendo Switch, which adds two new merchants for you to visit alongside new seasonal events and the all-new art gallery.

One of the new seasonal events in the game is the Nature Day event which runs from April 23 through May 4. During the event, players can flourish the island with foliage and fulfill special limited-time Nature Day activities to earn extra Nook Miles, like planting shrub starts, water plants, and more.

Razer Unveils Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook, Features A 13.3″ Display With A 120Hz Refresh Rate

Joining the New Horizons merchants are garden merchant Leif and Jolly Redd’s Treasure Trawler. At Leif's shop, players can purchase a wide assortment of shrubs and flower seeds. Jolly Redd’s Treasure Trawler will occasionally come ashore, full of in-game art to sell.

In the new art gallery, players can display collected art from pieces from Redd after donating their first art piece.















You’ll find the official release notes for the new update down below:

Animal Crossing New Horizons Update 1.2.0 Release Notes Ver. 1.2.0 (Released April 22, 2020) The software has been updated if you see “Ver. 1.2.0” in the upper-right corner of the title screen. General updates The following visiting merchants can now visit the island. Leif (gardening shop) Redd (Jolly Redd’s Treasure Trawler)

Added seasonal events.

Addressed issues to further ensure an enjoyable gaming experience.

Animal Crossing New Horizons is available globally now. As covered yesterday, Nintendo's latest Animal Crossing installment had the biggest digital launch in the history of console games with over 5 million digital sales in its first month on the market.