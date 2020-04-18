Animal Crossing New Horizons PC Playable Via Yuzu Switch Emulator; Here’s How To

The yuzu Switch emulator for PC is now able to run Nintendo’s insanely popular Animal Crossing installment, New Horizons.

Last week, the yuzu Nintendo Switch emulator received an update that cuts the emulator’s memory usage in half, and today we’re happy to report that the emulator is able to boot and run New Horizons at reasonable performance. Granted, as with many emulators, you will need a higher-end setup to emulate the game on PC and due to the title not working well with Yuzu’s Vulkan renderer, AMD GPU performance isn’t what it should be.

We’ve included instructions on how to boot up New Horizons using yuzu down below. We've also included a video (courtesy of John GodGames Emus) of New Horizons running in yuzu. Please note that you will need the latest yuzu Early Access build and Animal Crossing New Horizons patch 1.1.0 and up to be able to boot.

yuzu Instructions for Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update to the latest yuzu Early Access build.

Install any update to Animal Crossing. At this time, the base game does not boot. However, any subsequent update (e.g. Animal Crossing v1.1.0 through v1.1.4) will work. If you need help installing the update, see these instructions.

Add this patch (attached to this post) to Animal Crossing’s "mod" folder in yuzu. This is currently necessary to get past an initial crash on boot. Add this mod by right-clicking Animal Crossing in your game list, clicking "Open Mod Data Location", next simply extract the patch into this directory, formatting is as shown in the example below:

That’s all! Animal Crossing should boot and be playable! If you experience any crashes, we highly recommend that you turn OFF real-time audio. This can be changed by going to Emulation → Configure → Audio, and unchecking "Enable real-time audio". We also highly recommend that you use the OpenGL renderer at this time. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hEzbm2axO7M

“We hope you enjoy playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons in yuzu, and please let us know how it works for you”, the yuzu team writes. “Expect there to be minor bugs – but hopefully these do not hinder gameplay too much. We’re working actively on fixing these issues, so expect improvements in the coming days in yuzu Early Access and mainline builds soon thereafter!”

Those interested can support the yuzu project by becoming a patron here. Animal Crossing New Horizons can also be played on PC via the Ryujinx Emulator.