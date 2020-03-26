Animal Crossing: New Horizons 1.1.1 Update Fixes Duplication Glitch

A new Animal Crossing: New Horizons update has been released worldwide, and it has finally been discovered what it actually does.

According to the game's IGN Wiki, the 1.1.1 update fixes the duplication glitch. This glitch allowed players to duplicate items and sell them for huge amounts of bells, effectively damaging the game's balance.

Keeping it simple, the Version 1.1.1 update revealed just a singular change and failed to announce which particular bug was fixed. Upon further research, it seems that the Duplication glitch that allowed players to duplicate valuable items and quickly sell full inventories of items for some rather insane amounts of bells.

The previous Animal Crossing: New Horizons update, update 1.1, introduced support for a new seasonal event as well as online connectivity features.

Ver. 1.1 (Released March 20, 2020) Online connectivity features It's now possible to visit other islands through online play via the internet.

Added features related to NookLink, a Nintendo Switch Online smart device app game-specific service.

Added functionality for Best Friends.

Message cards can now be sent to friends or received from friends. General updates Added a seasonal event.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now available on Nintendo Switch worldwide.