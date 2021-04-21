Android Users with NFC Can Help Apple Users Find Their Lost Belongings

It has been less than 24 hours since we covered the Apple Spring Loaded event and all the released devices. Amidst all the new announcements, one could almost feel that the AirTag did not get the attention they deserved. Now, AirTags are not revolutionary by any mean as we have seen similar products being offered by other companies; the one really nice trick that they have is that even Android users can help you track your lost devices and valuables, even after the fact that AirTags work exclusively within the Apple ecosystem.

According to a new support document, the AirTag comes with a "Lost Mode" function that can broadcast a message through NFC. The message, which contains the personal information of the owner, can be ready by essentially any device with NFC support, which does include Android smartphones.

Android Users Can Easily Access Information Stored on the AirTag to Help Return Lost Items

It is important to know that the feature will only activate when the user places the device in the Lost Mode. Still, Apple, including NFC and Bluetooth and ultra-wideband, makes a lot of sense in such a situation. While I would not call NFC as ubiquitous as some of the other offerings, it is widely available on smartphones across various platforms, which is only going to help improve Apple users finding their lost products.

If you do end up coming into contact with a misplaced AirTag, here is how you can read it.

Tap and hold the white side of the AirTag to your Android phone.

Then tap on the notification, which will then take you to a website that will display the AirTag's information.

If the product was marked as "lost," you will get to see the message the personal details of the owner.

The chances are that Apple users will ultimately use the Find My service to find their lost AirTag, but as an Android user, you are just getting a chance to help out a worried Apple user.

The AirTag will be going on sale in the U.S. starting from April 30 and will cost $30 for a single piece and $99 for a pack of four.