Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 is Here and Here are the Changes

Over the past couple of months, Google has made a trend of releasing QPR for Pixel phones. If you are unfamiliar, these quarterly platform releases often bring several small changes that improve the quality of life. This allows Google to push stable branches faster and add features as it moves forward. Today, the company has released the Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1, and although the name is a mouthful, it does bring several minor but interesting changes to the supported devices.

Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 brings some visual improvements and adds support for new features on Pixel phones

We will start looking at everything the new Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 brings to the table.

The first feature we spotted is that the now playing on the lock screen has been moved up and is closer to the fingerprint icon than the text slightly below the icon.

With the Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro now support T-Mobile 3CA. Not just that, Pixel 6 Pro can move to 1080p from the default 1440p resolution. The same feature can also be found on the Pixel 6 Pro.

Another visual change that the Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 brings is that the carrier now gets a separate line on the right instead of appearing in the same row as other status icons. This is for the Quick Settings panel. The new update has also made the Health Connect app a default app. For some reason, Google has also removed the Unified security and privacy page.

Pixel launcher has also received some tweaks with the new Android 13 update, with the padding slightly thicker in folders and app drawers. The most prominent feature, however, is the inclusion of Spatial Audio settings, which many people have been waiting for. Speaking of audio, the media player now has a lava-like effect on the lock screen and quick settings.

The last visual change we noticed is that Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 introduces a large clock when you expand the quick settings. This is a minor change but something that will make the user experience a lot better.

These are all the features in Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 that we managed to find out. If you have information on your discovery of new features, let us know in the comments below.