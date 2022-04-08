Android 12L Makes Its Way to Galaxy S5

The Galaxy S5 was perhaps one of the most controversial phones that Samsung made, it was also the phone that divided the Samsung users at that time. On one hand, Samsung had realised that the company has to do something drastic if the S series is to survive in the ever so massive mobile industry, and on the other hand, a lot of people loved the phone for what it was. However, it has been almost 8 years since the phone came out and I personally do not know anyone who still owns the phone. Of course, the software support is over too, but well, apparently, the phone can run Android 12L, depending on whether you still have access to the device.

The Galaxy S5 Lives on with This Unofficial Android 12L ROM

The Galaxy S5 has now received the unofficial port of Lineage OS 19.1, which is based on Android 12L, and for those who do not know, it is one of the most popular 3rd party ROMs available in the market.

Now, it is important to know that we are still looking at an experimental build that is tailored specifically for the Snapdragon 801 powering Galaxy S5 and while it is certainly not stable, it does manage to breathe a new life into the old flagship. For those wondering, the ROM is available for the following models, “klte” (SM-G900F/M/R4/R7/T/V/W8), “kltechn” (SM-G9006V/8V), and the “klteduos” (SM-G900FD/MD).

Of course, with any custom ROM available in the market, we are going to suggest that you are being careful with the ROM if you are installing it on your Galaxy S5. But then again, finding someone who still has the device is interesting, to say the least. However, if you still feel like testing Android 12L on the device, you can og ahead and do so by all means.

If you still have an old Galaxy S5 lying around somewhere, you can go ahead and try out the Android 12L based LineageOS 19.1 by downloading it from here.