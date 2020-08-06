Android 11 Based One UI 3.0 Beta Launches for the Galaxy S20 Series

Samsung has been notorious for delaying software updates for the device but ever since the launch of the Galaxy S8 devices, we are seeing a shift in how the company is handling software updates. Needless to say, even something like the security updates has been on point and time so far and that certainly is a good thing.

It has been less than 24 hours since the company announced the Galaxy Note 20 series that launched with the One UI 2.5, and while the company hasn't given us a lot of details on what this new iteration brings to the table, they have gone ahead and opened a beta program for One UI 3.0 which will be based on Android 11.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Users Can Now Enroll in One UI 3.0 Beta

At the time of writing, the Galaxy S20 users will be able to enrol in the beta, but Samsung claims that it is still a pre-beta phase, with only developers in the US and South Korea being able to enrol in it. The company also claims that tat the time, it is looking forward to having the developers make sure that their apps are fully compatible with the latest beta software and once that is made sure, Samsung will open the beta publically to those who are interested in trying it out.

That is the reason why at the moment, getting access to the beta will require approval from Samsung, and that is why the regular Galaxy S20 users are not going to be able to install the One UI 3.0 on their devices just yet.

Once Samsung does open the beta, it will be available to users in China, India, US, UK, Poland, South Korea, and Germany. At the moment, both the LTE and 5G variants of the Galaxy S20 series is eligible for the One UI 3.0 beta in the US. Samsung has gone ahead and included the unlocked as well as Sprint and T-Mobile variants in the mix, too.

As far as the features are concerned, Samsung has not revealed anything that is going to come with the One UI 3.0, but you can expect a word as soon as the developer previews are out. For those interested, you can head over here and register for the One UI 3.0