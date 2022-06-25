Analyst Shares Details on Apple’s AR Headset Functionlity and Market Insights, To Be Announced on January 2023

Apple recently announced its new M2 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models. While the hype is not over yet for the new notebooks, we are anticipating major releases from Apple later this year and the next. Apple will announce its highly anticipated AR Headset in January of 2023, according to a prominent analyst. Scroll down to read more details on what you should expect from the "Game Changer" AR Headset.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo Shares Details on Apple's AR Headset Functionality, Market Insights, and Release Time

Ming-Chi Kuo explained in a detailed post on Medium that Apple's AR Headset will be a "Game Changer" in the industry. The analyst also described the functionality of the headset and how Apple greatly emphasizes its focus on augmented reality. He suggests that the headset will "will offer excellent immersive experience" and a "video see-thru" mode. The headset will also play a major role in the gaming and multimedia entertainment industry.

Kuo also explained that Apple's AR Headset will feature the most complicated product that Apple has ever designed and will use components from its existing suppliers. In addition, the analyst coins that Apple will gain a significant competitive edge in the industry and does not need to join the Metaverse Standards Forum. Ultimately, the competition will imitate Apple's AR Headset after it is announced which will allow the industry to grow on a wider scale.

Apple's Headset has been running wild in the rumor mill with potential launch time frames delayed several times. However, Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple's headset will be announced in January of 2023. This means that the augmented reality device from Apple only a few months away. Apple's work on the AR Headset software has been rumored since 2017 with realityOS references found in the company's Apple Store app.

Apple is potentially working to minimize issues associated with the AR Headset as it was rumored to be running into overheating issues. In terms of design, the AR headset will feature a lightweight chassis with two 4K micro-LED displays, and 15 optical modules. Other than this, the headset was also rumored to be powered by two main processors with WiFi 6E connectivity, eye-tracking, object tracking, and hand gesture controls. As for the price, Apple's AR Headset could cost as much as $3,000.

This is all there is to it, folks.