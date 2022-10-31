Menu
Amsterdam Hotel Not Too Fond of Unwanted In-Game Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Hotel Setting; Considering Legal Action

Aernout van de Velde
Oct 31, 2022, 10:23 AM EDT
The Conservatorium Hotel Call of Duty Modern Warfare II

The Conservatorium Hotel in Amsterdam isn’t too happy with being featured in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and is considering legal action.

As reported by Dutch paper De Volkskrant, the hotel, which is housed inside one of Amsterdam’s iconic monumental buildings, is one of the buildings that is being featured in Activision’s latest Call of Duty installment. Following a shootout, the building ends up in ruins with black smoke coming from the main entrance. Although the buildings inside Modern Warfare II have been renamed as to avoid legal issues, the hotel remains undeniably recognizable. This a serious problem, according to hotel manager Roy Tomassen, who says that involvement in the game is unwanted.

"We have taken note of the fact that the Conservatorium Hotel is undesirably the scene of the new Call of Duty," Tomassen told De Volkskrant. “More generally, we don't support games that seem to encourage the use of violence. The game in no way reflects our core values ​​and we regret our apparent and unwanted involvement."

As written by the Dutch paper, the hotel is currently considering legal action as it wasn’t consulted about its involvement in Modern Warfare II.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available globally now for PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. As reported earlier today, the game experienced the biggest PlayStation Store launch ever for the franchise, and it recently surpassed 260K concurrent players on Steam – impressive numbers for sure.

“Today’s launch of Modern Warfare II is a celebration of our incredible community around the world and the bold future we have shaped for the entire Call of Duty franchise. We are focused on delivering a state-of-the-art experience for our players and beginning an exciting new journey together for a franchise that has become a true cultural phenomenon in modern entertainment,” said Johanna Faries, General Manager, Call of Duty, upon launch.

