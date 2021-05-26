Americans Say Samsung Galaxy Phones Make Them Much Happier Than iPhones

Despite iPhones taking up the largest market share in the U.S., American consumers do not appear to be happy with owning one, according to an American Customer Satisfaction Index. In fact, these people experience more joy by using Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones.

The Galaxy Note 10 Plus Leads the Happiness Index, Followed by the Galaxy S10 Plus

According to a survey in which 21,189 Americans participated, Samsung’s high-end smartphones make them the happiest. However, as much as the Korean giant is enjoying a decent sales run with the Galaxy S21 series, none of the three models belonging to this lineup made the cut. In fact, the Galaxy Note 10 Plus was a bundle of joy for the Americans, as it took the top spot, followed by the Galaxy S10 Plus.

“Samsung, unchanged at an ACSI score of 81, claims first place among cell phone manufacturers. Last year’s leader Apple falls 2% to 80, landing in a three-way tie for second with Lenovo’s Motorola (up 4%) and Google, which makes its industry debut. The group of smaller companies sit in last place, dropping 3% to 73. Among brands, Samsung asserts its newfound dominance, nabbing the five highest model ratings. Samsung’s Galaxy Note10+, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S20+ tie for America’s favorite smartphone with ACSI scores of 85. Samsung’s Galaxy S20 and Galaxy A20 are next at 84 and 83, respectively. Five models earn ACSI scores of 82: Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone X, and iPhone XS Max.”

In short, Apple might be controlling the U.S. smartphone market in terms of sheer volume, but it is Samsung’s Galaxy phones that are closer to the customers’ hearts. Jokes aside, the total number of Americans that participated in the survey make up a minuscule percentage of the entire population, so that is something we should consider too when focusing on the results.

We will wait for next year’s American Customer Satisfaction Index and see if Galaxy smartphones are treated in the same manner as this year.

News Source: American Customer Satisfaction Index