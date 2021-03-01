After the huge dump of information that we got for AMD's next-generation EPYC Genoa Zen 4 CPU lineup yesterday, another rumor has popped up which states that AMD is going to feature two new technologies on Genoa that could pretty much destroy whatever hope Intel had left for its Sapphire Rapids & even next-generation Xeon lineups.

AMD EPYC Genoa CPUs Featuring Zen 4 Cores Rumored To Be Equipped With AVX3-512 & BFLOAT16 Instructions

According to an alleged slide posted on Chiphell Forums (via HXL), it is reported that AMD's Zen 4 core architecture for EPYC Genoa CPUs would allow for more than 64 cores per socket, 2 threads per core, and in up to 2 socket configurations. This is pretty much a reiteration of what was leaked out yesterday.

AMD EPYC Genoa CPU Platform Detailed – Up To 96 Zen 4 Cores, 192 Threads, 12-Channel DDR5-5200, 128 PCIe Gen 5 Lanes, SP5 ‘LGA 6096’ Socket

But what's next is quite interesting. It is stated that AMD's Zen 4 core architecture will feature 57-bit virtual and 52-bit physical addressing. The Zen 4 core architecture will also feature two new ISA's & those include AVX3-512, BFLOAT16, and a few other extensions that have not been stated. If AMD is definitely incorporating AVX 512 instructions on its next-generation lineup, which seems to be the case since ExecutableFix also validates this claim, AMD might get a significant advantage over Intel's Sapphire Rapids lineup.

The BFLOAT16 instruction set was also first featured on the Cooper Lake Xeon lineup from Intel and AMD is all set to introduce it for the EPYC platform too. Having AVX 512 and BFLOAT16 could take away all the advantages that Intel had. In mainstream HPC and datacenter benchmarks, AMD was cruising way ahead of Intel with the only saving grace for Intel being the few AVX-512 and AI accelerated workloads. AMD has the same level of ISA as Intel could just crush the Xeon lineup for ages to come. With that said, AVX-512 hardware does require a lot more power to run and that's one reason why we saw a huge increase in TDP for the upcoming lineup with TDPs of up to 400W being rumored.

Now, AMD is also giving it's EPYC Genoa lineup more cores and a brand new platform. The slide claims that there have been design and manufacturing improvements to performance & efficiency so we might be looking at some huge performance numbers for Genoa.

The main competitor of AMD's EPYC Genoa lineup would be Intel's Sapphire Rapids Xeon family which is expected to launch in 2022 too with PCIe Gen 5 and DDR5 memory support. The lineup was recently rumored to not get a volume ramp until 2023 which you can read more about over here. Overall, AMD's Genoa lineup seems to be in great form after this leak and could be a major disruption for the server segment if AMD plays its cards right till Genoa's launch.

AMD EPYC CPU Families: