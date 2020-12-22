AMD Zen 3 Based Ryzen 5000 CPUs Achieved A Massive 89% Performance Improvement Over The Original Zen Architecture
In their generational performance review, Golem.de has showcased that the Zen 3 architecture for AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs achieves a massive 89% performance improvement over the original Zen architecture. A gain of this magnitude has not been seen for over a decade yet it took AMD just four years to offer nearly twice the performance of its first-gen Zen cores.
AMD Zen 3 Does The Impossible, Generational Performance Results Show Nearly Twice The Performance of The Original Zen Core In Gaming & Apps
Back before Zen came to market, the industry was accustomed to the 5-10% gen-over-gen gains that Intel was delivering. Sandy Bridge being the last major performance jump from Intel while Haswell and Skylake pushed the envelope further but not in a disruptive way like Zen has done. Putting aside Zen+ which was more of an efficiency-focused architecture, each Zen core delivered an impeccable gain in IPC.
The first Zen core delivered a 52% IPC jump over Excavator, Zen 2 delivered another 13% IPC bump over Zen 1 while Zen 3 pushed the bar even higher with a 19% IPC bump over Zen 2. Zen+ offered a more conservative 3% IPC gain but as we said, it was more focused on optimizing Zen for efficiency & those improvements are now seen across the board on Zen 2 and Zen 3 chips.
So coming to the test results which Golem achieved, their test platform included all four Ryzen CPU generations. The 8 core and 16 thread SKUs were used which include AMD's Ryzen 7 1800X, Ryzen 7 2700X, Ryzen 7 3800X, and the Ryzen 7 5800X. Each CPU was tested on its own respective board platform that offered the best support so that would be X570 & X470.
AMD Ryzen Generational CPU Specs:
|AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
|AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
|Codename
|Summit Ridge (Zen)
|Pinnacle Ridge (Zen +)
|Matisse (Zen 2)
|Vermeer (Zen 3)
|Process Node
|14LPP (GloFo)
|12LP (GloFo)
|N7 (TSMC) + 12LP (GloFo)
|N7 (TSMC) + 12LP (GloFo)
|Die Size
|213 mm² (SoC)
|213 mm² (SoC)
|74 mm² (CCD) + 125 mm² (IOP)
|81 mm² (CCD) + 125 mm² (IOP)
|Transistor Count
|4.8 billion
|4.8 billion
|3.9 billion + 2.09 billion
|4.15 billion + 2.09 billion
|Cores / Threads
|8 + SMT
|8 + SMT
|8 + SMT
|8 + SMT
|Clock Speeds
|3.6 GHz to 4.1 GHz
|3.7 GHz to 4.35 GHz
|3.9 GHz to 4.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz to 4.7 GHz
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|32 MB
|32 MB
|Memory Support
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|TDP
|95W
|105W
|105W
|105W
|Max Power Limit
|142W
|142W
|142W
|142W
|Launch MSRP
|$499 US
|$329 US
|$399 US
|$449 US
The memory on each board was running at the default spec which is DDR4-2666 for Zen, DDR4-2933 for Zen+ & DDR4-3200 for the Zen 2 and Zen 3 chips. However, modern Ryzen CPUs can support much faster memory & the performance difference is quite huge too when running proper high-speed modules.
AMD Zen (Ryzen Desktop CPU) Multi-Generational Performance Gains in Games (via Golem):
AMD Zen (Ryzen Desktop CPU) Multi-Generational Performance Gains in Apps (via Golem)
As you can see from the performance charts, the AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs gain an 81% lead in gaming and a 72% lead in application performance. This is almost twice the performance jump if you compare it with the first Gen Ryzen CPUs. 3DCenter made a detailed chart by compiling the overall average performance which shows off an even larger gain with application performance ending up at 89% faster and gaming being up to 84% faster.
AMD Multi-Generation Zen Architecture Performance Gains:
|CPU Name
|Application Performance
|Gen over Gen Gains
|Gaming (Avg FPS)
|Gaming (1% Lows)
|Gen over Gen Gains
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
|189.0%
|27% (Over Zen 2)
|175.7%
|184.2%
|25% (Over Zen 2)
|AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
|148.4%
|28% (Over Zen+)
|141.5%
|147.6%
|20% (Over Zen+)
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
|116.1%
|16% (Over Zen 1)
|119.7%
|123.1%
|23% (Over Zen 1)
|AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
|100%
|-
|100%
|100%
|-
This should give users of older Zen and Zen+ based Ryzen CPUs enough of a reason to move to the latest generation of AMD Zen processors. The new Ryzen 5000 CPUs are not only good at apps but also deliver exceptional gaming performance which puts them ahead of anything that Intel has to offer. But if you can wait a bit more, AMD will be releasing a brand new platform moving into 2021 which is expected to feature support for its next-generation Ryzen CPUs. You can learn more about upcoming AMD Desktop CPU platforms here.
AMD CPU Roadmap (2018-2020)
|Ryzen Family
|Ryzen 1000 Series
|Ryzen 2000 Series
|Ryzen 3000 Series
|Ryzen 4000 Series
|Ryzen 5000 Series
|Ryzen 6000 Series
|Architecture
|Zen (1)
|Zen (1) / Zen+
|Zen (2) / Zen+
|Zen (3) / Zen 2
|Zen (3)+ / Zen 3?
|Zen (4) / Zen 3?
|Process Node
|14nm
|14nm / 12nm
|7nm
|7nm+ / 7nm
|7nm+ / 7nm
|5nm / 7nm+
|Server
|EPYC 'Naples'
|EPYC 'Naples'
|EPYC 'Rome'
|EPYC 'Milan'
|EPYC 'Milan'
|EPYC 'Genoa'
|Max Server Cores / Threads
|32/64
|32/64
|64/128
|64/128
|TBD
|TBD
|High End Desktop
|Ryzen Threadripper 1000 Series (White Haven)
|Ryzen Threadripper 2000 Series (Coflax)
|Ryzen Threadripper 3000 Series (Castle Peak)
|Ryzen Threadripper 4000 Series (Genesis Peak)
|Ryzen Threadripper 5000 Series
|Ryzen Threadripper 6000 Series
|Max HEDT Cores / Threads
|16/32
|32/64
|64/128
|64/128?
|TBD
|TBD
|Mainstream Desktop
|Ryzen 1000 Series (Summit Ridge)
|Ryzen 2000 Series (Pinnacle Ridge)
|Ryzen 3000 Series (Matisse)
|Ryzen 4000 Series (Vermeer)
|Ryzen 5000 Series (Warhol)
|Ryzen 6000 Series (Raphael)
|Max Mainstream Cores / Threads
|8/16
|8/16
|16/32
|16/32
|TBD
|TBD
|Budget APU
|N/A
|Ryzen 2000 Series (Raven Ridge)
|Ryzen 3000 Series (Picasso Zen+)
|Ryzen 4000 Series (Renoir Zen 2)
|Ryzen 5000 Series (Cezanne Zen 3)
|Ryzen 5000 Series (Rembrandt Zen 3)
|Year
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020/2021
|2020/2021
|2022
