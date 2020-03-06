During its Financial Analyst Day, AMD presented it's latest CPU roadmaps and confirmed that the next-generation Zen 3 based Ryzen & EPYC Milan CPUs are arriving later this year. Based on a 7nm process node, the new Zen 3 based CPU families are going to deliver a huge leap in performance per watt and IPC gains.

AMD Reaffirms Zen 3 Based EPYC Milan Server & Ryzen 4000 Desktop CPUs Launch In 2020 - Zen 4 Based EPYC Genoa Expected Next Year

Once again, most of the details are something that we already knew and AMD just reaffirmed those. According to the latest roadmap, AMD will be launching its Zen 3 CPU architecture this year in two key product families, the 4th Generation Ryzen 4000 series desktop processors and the 3rd Generation EPYC Milan server processors.

AMD has listed Zen 3 as 7nm (previously referred to as 7nm+) since it caused confusion as many thought it was AMD referring to TSMC's 7nm EUV node but the company has stated that they've not unveiled the process node officially as of yet and will do so at a later date. Coming to the new roadmap, we see Zen 3 (7nm) listed as a 2020 part with Zen 4 (5nm) replacing in in 2021. Since the Zen 3 parts are shipping in late 2020, it is highly likely that Zen 4 chips would follow suit and could hit the market by end of 2021 or even early 2022.

AMD has so far confirmed themselves that Zen 3 brings a brand new CPU architecture which helps deliver significant IPC gains, faster clocks and even higher core counts than before. Some rumors have even pointed to a 17% increase in IPC and a 50% increase in Zen 3's floating-point operations along with a major cache redesign.

When asked about what kind of performance gain Milan's CPU core microarchitecture, which is known as Zen 3, will deliver relative to the Zen 2 microarchitecture that Rome relies on in terms of instructions processed per CPU clock cycle (IPC), Norrod observed that -- unlike Zen 2, which was more of an evolution of the Zen microarchitecture that powers first-gen Epyc CPUs -- Zen 3 will be based on a completely new architecture. Norrod did qualify his remarks by pointing out that Zen 2 delivered a bigger IPC gain than what's normal for an evolutionary upgrade -- AMD has said it's about 15% on average -- since it implemented some ideas that AMD originally had for Zen but had to leave on the cutting board. However, he also asserted that Zen 3 will deliver performance gains "right in line with what you would expect from an entirely new architecture." - The Street

The AMD Ryzen 3000 CPUs based on the Zen 2 architecture have seen an incredible response by the PC industry with a total of 260+ Million Zen cores being shipped to date and the bar keeps on rising. It looks like the Zen 3 launch is going to bring even more momentum to AMD's CPU segment and the overall market share.

AMD CPU Roadmap (2018-2020)

Ryzen Family Ryzen 1000 Series Ryzen 2000 Series Ryzen 3000 Series Ryzen 4000 Series Ryzen 5000 Series Architecture Zen (1) Zen (1) / Zen+ Zen (2) / Zen+ Zen (3) Zen (4) Process Node 14nm 14nm / 12nm 7nm 7nm+ 5nm? High End Server (SP3) EPYC 'Naples' EPYC 'Naples' EPYC 'Rome' EPYC 'Milan' EPYC 'Genoa' Max Server Cores / Threads 32/64 32/64 64/128 TBD TBD High End Desktop (TR4) Ryzen Threadripper 1000 Series Ryzen Threadripper 2000 Series Ryzen Threadripper 3000 Series (Castle Peak) Ryzen Threadripper 4000 Series (Genesis Peak) Ryzen Threadripper 5000 Series Max HEDT Cores / Threads 16/32 32/64 64/128 64/128? TBD Mainstream Desktop (AM4) Ryzen 1000 Series (Summit Ridge) Ryzen 2000 Series (Pinnacle Ridge) Ryzen 3000 Series (Matisse) Ryzen 4000 Series (Vermeer) Ryzen 5000 Series Max Mainstream Cores / Threads 8/16 8/16 16/32 TBD TBD Budget APU (AM4) N/A Ryzen 2000 Series (Raven Ridge) Ryzen 3000 Series (Picasso 14nm Zen+) Ryzen 4000 Series (Renior) Ryzen 5000 Series Year 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021?

Moving on to the server-side of things, AMD confirmed that its 3rd Generation EPYC Milan lineup will be shipping in late 2020. The new lineup is expected to continue performance leadership in the server segment.

AMD EPYC Milan - 7nm Zen 3 Cores, SP3 Socket Compatible, PCIe 4.0, DDR4 Memory

The AMD EPYC Milan processors would succeed the current EPYC Rome lineup. The fundamental change for the EPYC Milan lineup would be the new Zen 3 core architecture which will be based upon an advanced 7nm process node. From what we know and what AMD has officially shown, the AMD Zen 3 based EPYC Milan processors would focus primarily on performance per watt enhancements but that doesn't mean we won't be looking at core updates.

In a recent slide, AMD showed their Zen 3 based 7nm processors offering better performance per watt than Intel's 10nm Ice Lake-SP Xeon chips. As for the new features, other than featuring its Zen 3 core design, Milan would offer socket compatibility with SP3 platforms, would feature support for DDR4 memory, PCIe 4.0 interface and is stated to offer 64 cores and 2x the threads (128 threads). This may put the recent rumors of Milan introducing 4-way SMT to rest but it may be possible that AMD offers a custom-design that offers more cores and more threads per core. The chips will have a TDP rated at 120-225W which is similar to existing Rome parts.

Summing everything up for EPYC Milan, we are looking at the following main features:

Advanced 7nm Zen 3 cores (~64 core / 128 thread)

Pin Compatible With SP3 Socket

120W-225W TDP SKUs

PCIe 4.0 Support

DDR4 Memory Support

Launch in 2020

Another interesting detail for the core design itself was shared during the presentation. AMD has shown that unlike Zen 2 which has 16 MB of L3 cache per CCX within a CCD, Zen 3 would feature a shared cache (32 MB+) for each die. This would allow all cores to share the entirety of the L3 cache available on the die rather than each CCX having its smaller and separate cache shared among the cores. This may also be a potential confirmation of Milan offering 8 Zen 3 cores within a single CCX.

AMD EPYC Genoa - 5nm Zen 4 Cores, SP5 Socket Platform, DDR5 Memory, PCIe 5.0 Protocol

The AMD EPYC Genoa processors based on the Zen 4 core architecture were a mystery until AMD officially unveiled them in their latest roadmap during the EPYC Rome launch. Currently in-design with a planned launch by 2021, the Genoa lineup would bring a brand new set of features to the server landscape.





AMD announced that EPYC Genoa would be compatible with the new SP5 platform which brings a new socket so SP3 compatibility would exist up till EPYC Milan. The EPYC Genoa processors would also feature support for new memory and new capabilities. It looks like AMD would definitely be jumping on board the DDR5 bandwagon in 2021. Since DDR5 comes with Zen 4, it is possible that AMD's Ryzen and Threadripper lines would also feature support for the new memory interface. It is also stated that new capabilities would be introduced on EPYC Genoa which sounds like a hint at the new PCIe 5.0 protocol which would double the bandwidth of PCIe 4.0, offering 128 Gbps link speeds across an x16 interface.

Summing everything up for EPYC Genoa, we are looking at the following main features:

5nm Zen 4 cores

SP5 Platform With New Socket

PCIe 5.0 Support

DDR5 Memory Support

Launch in 2021

Genoa CPUs would be featured in the El Capitan supercomputer which is expected to deliver over 2 Exaflops of Compute power when it becomes operational in 2023. It would also utilize the next-generation CDNA2 GPUs which are solely designed for HPC workloads. The new EPYC lineup would be outfitted with the 3rd Generation Infinity Fabric architecture which you can find more details on over here.