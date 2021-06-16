AMD Unleashes The Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled Graphics Card, The Fastest Big Navi Yet

AMD has officially unleashed its fastest Big Navi-based graphics card, the Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled Edition. The Navi 21 XTXH GPU based variant is an upgrade to the reference model & comes with faster clocks, faster memory, and more power, delivering the fastest performance on any AMD Radeon graphics card.

AMD Unleashes Its Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled Graphics Card, Features More Performance Than The NVIDIA RTX 3090 With 330W TBP & 18 Gbps Memory

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT with Navi 21 XTXH chips have received high-end cooling systems, both air, and liquid from various manufacturers. AMD has also followed the liquid approach. It helps in pushing peak clocks out of the binned Navi 21 chip and as such, delivers slightly more performance than the reference variant. Some of the top variants that feature the Navi 21 XTXH GPU include:

The card follows the same design scheme as the existing Radeon RX 6000 RDNA 2 series graphics cards with a silver and black color scheme. The card has two glossy aluminum plates and a large Radeon 'R' logo in the middle. The card would have featured a dual-slot design and came with an AIO liquid cooling solution. The packaging shows the card featuring a 120mm AIO radiator and has an RGB accent LED on the side. The card features the reference PCB design with dual 8-pin power connectors.

The reference AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT already blows the RTX 3090 out of the water in standard rasterized gaming titles so the RX 6900 XT Liquid-cooled is definitely going to be one step ahead. The NVIDIA RTX 30 series does take a big advantage in RTX and DLSS titles but for those who are not running those features, then the Radeon RX 6900 XT is pretty much the fastest graphics card around right now.

AMD RX 6900 XTX "Big Navi 21 XTXH" GPU Powered Liquid Cooled Graphics Card

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XTX Liquid Cooled graphics card would've come packed with the Navi 21 XTX GPU which is the fully enabled die featuring 80 Compute Units or 5120 SPs. The card will also feature 16 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 256-bit bus interface, a 576 GB/s total bandwidth thanks to the 18 Gbps memory dies.

The clock speeds of the Radeon RX 6900 XT with its higher-binned Navi 21 XTXH GPU are also boosted with 2250 MHz game and 2435 MHz boost frequencies at reference specs. There are also 80 Ray accelerators for ray-tracing enablement on the graphics cards (one RA per Compute Unit). The graphics card will feature a TBP of 330W.

In addition to the standard memory, the Radeon RX 6900 XTX Liquid-cooled graphics card would also have featured 128 MB of Infinity Cache on the GPU die. The cache will help boost bandwidth for higher performance at resolutions beyond 1080p HD. The 128 MB Infinity Cache boosts the standard 512 GB/s bandwidth by 3.25x, delivering an effective bandwidth of up to 1.664 TB/s across all Big Navi GPU-based graphics cards.

The reference AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT had a price of $999 US so the Radeon RX 6900 XTX Liquid-cooled should be sold for over $1500 US due to its premium design. However, as of right now, AMD is only offering the card through system integrators such as MainGear, PCSpecaialist, iBuyPower& a few based in APAC regions. The PC configurator on MainGear's site shows a price difference of over $800 US between the air-cooled and the liquid-cooled variants.

