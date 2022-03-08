AMD Threadripper PRO 5000 Workstation CPUs Official: Zen 3 Powered With Up To 64 Cores, 4.5 GHz Clocks, 280W TDP

AMD has officially announced the launch of its Zen 3 powered Threadripper PRO 5000 CPUs that are aimed at the ultra-workstation segment.

Zen 3 Comes To Threadripper In The Form of AMD Threadripper PRO 5000 CPU Family, Zero Competition From Intel

After a very long delay, the Zen 3 core architecture-powered AMD Threadripper PRO 5000 family is finally here. Rocking up to 64 cores, the new workstation-aimed chips will deliver up to 19% of IPC improvement on the same package and platform as the previous Zen 2 based Threadripper chips.

AMD Ryzen AM4 Desktop CPU Refresh To Include 9 New SKUs, Prices Leaked: Zen 3D, Cezanne ‘Zen 3’, Renoir ‘Zen 2’ Chips For The Mainstream Masses

AMD Threadripper PRO 5000 CPU Lineup

With that said, AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 5000 HEDT CPUs have been leaking for a while now. The lineup includes the 64 core Threadripper PRO 5995WX, 32 core 5975WX, 24 core 5965WX, 16 core 5955WX, and the 12 core 5945WX. All of these chips will be based on the Zen 3 core architecture so we can expect some big gains in the single & multi-threaded workloads. All CPUs feature a TDP of 280W and have a boost clock rated at up to 4.5 GHz (across a single core).

AMD Threadripper PRO 5000 CPU Specs

Talking about specifications, the flagship Threadripper PRO 5995WX will feature 64 cores and 128 threads. It comes with 256 MB L3 cache, 128 PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes, a 280W TDP & offers support for 8-channel DDR4 memory with up to 2 TB capacity support. Clock speeds are rated at 2.7 GHz base and 4.5 GHz boost.

AMD ‘RDNA 2 Refresh GPU’ Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT, RX 6650 XT Graphics Cards Rumored To Launch In April

It looks like everything below the 5995WX, such as the 5975WX and the 5965WX, will feature a slight die disablement with 128 MB of L3 cache. That's half of what's featured on the flagship. Clocks are rated at 3.6 GHz base and 4.5 GHz boost for the 32 core & 3.8 GHz base and 4.5 GHz boost for the 24 core variants. Moving lower down the lineup, we have the 5955WX with 16 cores and 5945WX with 12 cores. Both chips feature 64 MB of L3 cache, a quarter of the cache featured on the top chip, and clocks are rated at 4.0/4.5 GHz & 4.1/4.5 GHz, respectively.

AMD Threadripper PRO 5000 CPU Pricing & Performance

In terms of performance, there's currently no competition to the Threadripper PRO 5000 CPU line. They are much faster than anything that Intel has got on the workstation segment & deliver even higher performance thanks to Zen 3 cores.

Leadership Performance Delivering up to double the performance of competing single socket solutions4 and up to 95% higher performance than workstations using two competing server processors, AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX-Series processors deliver dominant performance on multiple workloads across the entire product portfolio. AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX-Series processors support an industry-leading 128 PCIe 4.0 lanes, enabling more graphics and storage expandability than competing solutions. The processors enable up to 43% higher graphics performance and up to 2.2x the storage performance of competing solutions. Advancing Efficiency Consuming up to 67% lower power per core, AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX-Series processors deliver up to double the performance-to-power ratio of competing solutions.7 The processor’s highly efficient “Zen 3” cores advance sustainability, while delivering industry-leading performance. Designed to handle the most complex professional workloads, the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX-Series processor lineup delivers the ability to render and edit in 8K, develop complex simulations and designs and rapidly develop and compile code to give professionals a competitive edge and do more in less time. Built for Professionals Supporting the incredible performance of Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX-Series processors and helping create a solution for the most demanding professionally managed IT environments, are several AMD PRO technologies including: AMD Memory Guard – Encrypts memory to prevent physical attacks on sensitive data.

AMD Secure Processor – Integrated, on-chip security processor designed to protect sensitive data and validate code before it is executed.

AMD Shadow Stack – Innovative set of hardware protections built into the processor to help mitigate a common type of malware attack by preventing memory modification for instructions.

The pricing is also said to be higher than the Zen 2 lineup which is expected considering the price bump we saw on the Ryzen 5000 mainstream CPUs versus the Ryzen 3000 models. We have also seen some evidence of AMD going the dual-socket route for its Threadripper PRO lineup on workstations which would allow for up to 128 cores and 256 threads on a single x86 PC. But as of right now, these chips are only available exclusively on Lenovo's Thinkstation P620 workstation PC so until they come to the DIY segment, we can't tell the exact SKU pricing.

CPU Name CPU Cores CPU Thread Base Clock Boost Clock L3 Cache / PCIe Lanes TDP Memory Support Price Announcement AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5995WX 64 Core 128 Thread 2.7 GHz 4.60 GHz 256 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD Q4 2021 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5975WX 32 Core 64 Thread 3.6 GHz 4.60 GHz 128 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD Q4 2021 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5965WX 24 Core 48 Thread 3.8 GHz 4.60 GHz 128 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD Q4 2021 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5955WX 16 Core 32 Thread 4.0 GHz 4.60 GHz 64 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD Q4 2021 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5945WX 12 Core 24 Thread 4.1 GHz 4.60 GHz 64 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD Q4 2021

This launch is definitely going to give AMD the edge over Intel which will be introducing its own Sapphire Rapids HEDT family later in 2H 2022 for the W790 platform. Both Intel & AMD last launched their HEDT CPUs in November 2019, AMD did release its workstation/prosumer Threadripper chips too but Intel has been unable to capture the HEDT market since then. With new HEDT CPU families arriving in 2022, we will once again see heated competition in the segment, especially since both CPU makers will be offering brand new core architectures for the platform.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5000 vs Intel Sapphire Rapids-X HEDT CPUs:

CPU Family Intel Sapphire Rapids-X AMD Threadripper Pro 5000 Process Node 10nm ESF 7nm Core Architecture Golden Cove Zen 3 Platform W790 TRX80/WRX80 Socket LGA 4677? LGA 4096 Max Cores / Threads 56/112? 64/128 Max Cache (L3) 168 MB? 224 MB Memory Support DDR5-4800 DDR4-3200 Max PCIe Lanes 64 PCIe Gen 5.0 128 PCIe Gen 4.0 TDP Up To 225W Up To 280W Launch Q3 2022? March 2022