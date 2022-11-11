Menu
AMD EPYC Genoa “Zen 4” CPU Pictured In All Its Glory, 12 CCDs Featuring Up To 96 Cores & A Massive IOD

Hassan Mujtaba
Nov 11, 2022, 07:59 AM EST
AMD has officially introduced its 4th Gen EPYC Genoa CPUs based on the Zen 4 architecture & we have got our first good look at the delidded chip.

The World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU, The AMD EPYC Genoa, Has Been Delidded & Pictured, Up To 12 Zen 4 Chiplets With 96 Cores

To get to 96 cores, AMD has unveiled its top SKU configuration with even more chiplets than ever before. AMD achieves this by incorporating a total of up to 12 CCD's in its Genoa chip. Each CCD will feature 8 cores based on the Zen 4 architecture. As we saw with the AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs, it looks like the company is using the same gold-plated CCDs and IOD for its EPYC Genoa CPUs that will improve heat conductivity through the IHS which is much bigger than the one featured on the last gen EPYC CPUs. Only the top SKU with 12 CCDs is pictured below and we know that there are also 8 CCD and 4 CCD SKUs in the lineup.

According to Hardwareluxx's editor, Andreas Schilling, the IOD on the AMD EPYC Genoa "Zen 4" CPU measures roughly 419.1mm2 (16.07 x 26.08). The AMD Ryzen 7000 IOD measures 122mm2. This is almost a 3.4-3.5x increase in size compared to the consumer-tier chips but it is expected since the Data Center CPUs pack support for 12-channel memory interfaces, and vast amounts of IO such as the 128 PCIe Gen 5.0 lanes.

amd-epyc-9004-zen-4-genoa-cpus-official-launch-7
amd-epyc-9004-zen-4-genoa-cpus-official-launch-6
amd-epyc-9004-zen-4-genoa-cpus-official-launch-11
amd-epyc-9004-genoa-zen-4-cpu-official-launch-_2
2 of 9

The AMD EPYC 9004 Genoa "Zen 4" CPUs are based on a 5nm Chiplet architecture which we have seen on the Ryzen 7000 and Radeon 7000 products. The CPU delivers a 14% increase in IPC, a 1% increase over the consumer Zen 4 parts. The reason for the slight uplift is the geomean data which is taken across a larger set of workloads compared to consumer-centric workloads for the Ryzen chips. The 5nm process node makes use of a 4th Gen FinFET technology, enhanced metal stack & which has been optimized for high performance.

The standard Zen 4 lineup will feature up to 12 CCDs, 96 cores, and 192 threads. Each CCD will come with 32 MB of L3 cache and 1 MB of L2 cache per core. The EPYC 9004 CPUs will pack the latest instructions such as BFLOAT16, VNNU, AVX-512 (256b data path), addressable memory of 57b/52b, and an updated IOD with an internal AMD Gen3 Infinity Fabric architecture with higher bandwidth (die-to-die interconnect). This provides up to four 32 Gb/s socket-to-socket fabrics for fast CPU interconnect. That's a 1.9x improvement versus the previous gen Infinity Fabric design.

AMD compared its Zen 4 core + its L2 cache to an Ice Lake-SP (Sunny Cove) core + its L2 cache. As per the details, Genoa offers a 40% reduced area while delivering 48% higher energy efficiency vs the competition. The AMD EPYC Genoa "Zen 4" CPUs mark the start of a new revolution within the server and data center segment. The performance and value on offer by AMD are simply disruptive and far grander than their 1st Gen EPYC Naples lineup that launched back in 2017.

AMD EPYC Milan Zen 3 vs EPYC Genoa Zen 4 Size Comparisons:

CPU NameAMD EPYC MilanAMD EPYC Genoa
Process NodeTSMC 7nmTSMC 5nm
Core ArchitectureZen 3Zen 4
Zen CCD Die Size80mm272mm2
Zen IOD Die Size416mm2397mm2
Substrate (Package) AreaTBD5428mm2
Socket Area4410mm26080mm2
Socket NameLGA 4094LGA 6096
Max Socket TDP450W700W

