AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 HEDT CPUs To Rock Up To 96 Zen 4 Cores, Possibly Launching in ‘PRO-Only’ Flavors In Late 2023

AMD's next-generation Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series 'HEDT' CPUs powered by the Zen 4 core architecture have also been detailed by Moore's Law is Dead.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 CPUs To Rock Up To 96 Zen 4 Cores In PRO-Only Flavors

AMD just recently introduced its Threadripper PRO 5000 CPUs based on the Zen 3 core architecture and gave Lenovo the launch exclusivity. With that said, the company definitely has plans to launch its next-generation Ryzen Threadripper 7000 lineup but as per the latest rumors, these SKUs will be branded under the 'PRO' banner too.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Refresh Gaming & Raytracing Benchmarks Leaked: 6950 XT Faster Than RTX 3090 For $1099, 6750 XT Faster Than RTX 3070 For $549, 6650 XT Faster Than RTX 3060 For $399

According to MLID, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Desktop CPUs will feature up to 96 cores and 192 threads based on the Zen 4 core architecture and fabricated on TSMC's 5nm node. The CPUs will be replacing the existing 'Chagall' lineup and will be designed purely for high-end and extreme workstation users. Since the core count is the same as the EPYC Genoa parts, they are likely to utilize the same die but with specific parts disabled for standard consumers.

This is where the new platform comes in to play. For EPYC, AMD is going to switch to its new SP5 socket. A new socket will also be designed around the Threadripper platform and may be known as the TR5 or SP5r2. The existing TR4 socket lasted two generations with Zen 2 & Zen 3 Threadripper options. AMD is likely to retain a similar cadence for the upcoming socket which will support new technologies such as DDR5 and PCIe 5.0. We can expect later Threadripper CPUs to feature up to 128 cores based on the Bergamo die (Zen 4C) but that remains to be seen. We have also seen a few Genoa SP5 boards featuring dual LGA-6096 sockets so those may also come to the Threadripper family considering Intel is going the same route with its Xeon-W Sapphire Rapids chips.

AMD Zen CPU / APU Roadmap:

Zen Architecture Zen 1 Zen+ Zen 2 Zen 3 Zen 3+ Zen 4 Zen 5 Zen 6 Process Node 14nm 12nm 7nm 7nm 6nm? 5nm 3nm? TBA Server EPYC Naples (1st Gen) N/A EPYC Rome (2nd Gen) EPYC Milan (3rd Gen) N/A EPYC Genoa (4th Gen)

EPYC Bergamo (5th Gen?) EPYC Turin (6th Gen) EPYC Venice (7th Gen) High-End Desktop Ryzen Threadripper 1000 (White Haven) Ryzen Threadripper 2000 (Coflax) Ryzen Threadripper 3000 (Castle Peak) Ryzen Threadripper 5000 (Chagal) N/A Ryzen Threadripper 7000 (TBA) TBA TBA Mainstream Desktop CPUs Ryzen 1000 (Summit Ridge) Ryzen 2000 (Pinnacle Ridge) Ryzen 3000 (Matisse) Ryzen 5000 (Vermeer) Ryzen 6000 (Warhol / Cancelled) Ryzen 7000 (Raphael) Ryzen 8000 (Granite Ridge) TBA Mainstream Desktop . Notebook APU Ryzen 2000 (Raven Ridge) Ryzen 3000 (Picasso) Ryzen 4000 (Renoir)

Ryzen 5000 (Lucienne) Ryzen 5000 (Cezanne)

Ryzen 6000 (Barcelo) Ryzen 6000 (Rembrandt) Ryzen 7000 (Phoenix) Ryzen 8000 (Strix Point) TBA Low-Power Mobile N/A N/A Ryzen 5000 (Van Gogh)

Ryzen 6000 (Dragon Crest) TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA

The main issue with AMD's Threadripper platform as a whole is its launch schedule. Threadripper for HEDT/Workstation was introduced more than a year after the launch of the mainstream Zen 3 family. If that's the case, we are likely going to see Ryzen Threadripper 7000 CPUs based on the Zen 4 core architecture launching in either Q4 2023 or Q1 2024. That would mark slightly more than a year after the launch of Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 CPUs for the mainstream AM5 platform. With that said, AMD is likely to offer Lenovo the exclusivity or a timed one, once again.