The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X 64 CPU would be the best chip that money could buy when it launches. New benchmarks have once again surfaced and this time we are looking at its single and multi-core performance in the Geekbench 5 test where it outperforms every single HEDT chip, and even its own EPYC based 7742 part.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X Is The 64 Core CPU That Would Give Intel Sleepless Nights For A Long Period of Time

We have already seen a single AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X processor outperforming two Intel Xeon Platinum 8280 processors for less than a quarter of the cost. Now the latest benchmarks are here and they pretty much confirm that this chip will haunt Intel for a long period of time unless they can claw their way back in the HEDT space with a superior product which at this point in time seems impossible for the blue giant.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X CPU Specifications

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X was introduced to the world at CES 2020 and as expected, it features a gargantuan 64 cores and 128 threads, making it an absolute beast. The core and thread counts are astonishing and unlike anything that we have seen before on the HEDT platform, but AMD has pushed their HEDT platform hard and they are indeed bringing this super-massive chip to their TRX40 family.

The slide from AMD confirms that the processor will feature 288 MB of total cache, tons of PCIe Gen 4 lanes (~128) and a TDP of 280W. The TDP is surprisingly low for a 64 core part. As such, the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X features a base clock of 2.90 GHz and a single-core boost clock of 4.3 GHz. The base clock is 100 MHz slower than the 32 core Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX but the base clock of 100 MHz higher than its predecessor.

AMD 3rd Gen Ryzen Threadripper Processor SKUs

CPU Name CPU Cores CPU Thread CPU Predecessor Base Clock Boost Clock Cache TDP Price Retail Launch AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X/WX 64 Core 128 Thread AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX (32 Core / 64 Thread) 2.9 GHz 4.3 GHz 288 MB 280W $3990 US 7th February 2020 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3980X/WX 48 Core 96 Thread N/A TBD TBD TBD 280W $2499-$2999 US 2020 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X/WX 32 Core 64 Thread AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX (24 Core / 48 Thread) 3.7 GHz 4.5 GHz 144 MB 280W $1999 25th November 2019 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X 24 Core 48 Thread N/A 3.8 GHz 4.5 GHz 144 MB 280W $1399 25th November 2019

In the latest set of benchmarks (Via TUM_APISAK), the chip was tested on an ASUS's high-end ROG ZENITH II Extreme motherboard with 256 GB of DDR4 memory. The chip was running at its stated base & boost clock speeds with tests performed on a Linux based platform. The 64 core 3rd Gen Ryzen Threadripper monstrosity scored 1357 in the single-core and 33825 points in the multi-core tests.







For comparison, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X scores around 1200 points in the single-core and 25500 points in the multi-core tests. The Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX scores around 1100 points in single-core and 16000 points in multi-core tests. The EPYC 7742 64 core Zen 2 processor scores 1000 points in single-core and 15000 points in multi-core tests. The Intel Xeon W-3175X scores around 1100 points in single-core and 22000 points in multi-core tests while the Core i9-10980XE scores around 1200 points in single-core and 17000 points in multi-core tests.

The lower score for the EPYC 7742 64 core CPU, despite featuring the same Zen 2 core architecture as the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X is due to poor optimization for the Geekbench benchmark for the Linux platforms & the fact that it runs at a lower clock speed than the rest of the chips.

The benchmark is also not fully optimized for CPUs featuring 32 or more CPU cores but despite that, the 3990X beats out every single-chip with a massive 30K+ score in the multi-core test and also offers the highest single-core test performance of all the chips which is more impressive than its multi-core tests.

We have seen that in optimized workloads that can take advantage of all 32 / 64 cores that AMD's Threadripper CPUs have to offer, the chips crush the competition without much effort. And there's also the 7nm efficiency advantage which is a major selling point of the EPYC chips over their Xeon counterparts and the same could be said for Threadripper which are now getting major DIY demand from workstation builders.