AMD Ryzen 9 5950XT & Ryzen 5 5600XT ‘Zen 3’ Refresh Desktop CPUs Possibly Sighted, Up To 5.0 GHz Clocks

There were rumors of an AMD Ryzen 5000XT 'Zen 3' Refresh Desktop CPU lineup launching soon and it looks like two chips have been unearthed by Patrick Schur. Based on the specifications, we can tell that these are new parts that would be replacing the existing Ryzen 5000 chips with higher clocks.

AMD Ryzen 9 5950XT & Ryzen 5 5600XT 'Zen 3' Refresh Desktop CPU Specifications Possibly Leaked

The two chips that have been leaked include a 16 core and a 6 core part. Both of these chips are based on the Vermeer B2 stepping and are based on the Zen 3 core architecture. The specs seem to indicate that we are getting a minor boost in clock speeds, similar to the Ryzen 3000XT 'Zen 2' refresh desktop CPU lineup. Following are the specifications in detail.

B2 Stepping for Vermeer?! 😮 100-000000059-60_50/34_Y

3.4 GHz (up to 5 GHz)

Stepping: B2

Cores: 16 100-000000065-06_46/37_Y

3.7 GHz (up to 4.6 GHz)

Stepping: B2

Cores: 6 — Patrick Schur (@patrickschur_) May 17, 2021

AMD Ryzen 9 5950XT "Zen 3" Refresh Desktop CPU - 16 Cores / 32 Threads Up To 5.0 GHz

The AMD Ryzen 9 5950XT should be the flagship 16 core part to be aimed at users demanding heavy multi-threading performance on AM4 sockets. The chip will carry a total cache of 72 MB and a TDP of 105W. The chip is suggested to feature the same base clock of 3.4 GHz but a higher boost clock of up to 5.0 GHz boost which would make it the first official Zen-powered chip to rock such high clock speeds.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600XT "Zen 3" Refresh Desktop CPU - 6 Cores / 12 Threads Up To 4.6 GHz

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600XT should be a 6 core and 12 thread CPU. This chip would feature base clock speeds of 3.7 GHz base and 4.6 GHz boost clocks. The chip features a total of 36 MB of cache and a TDP of 65W. There are no clock boosts listed for the Ryzen 5 5600XT but the new stepping might be better at overclocking.

AMD Ryzen 5000 Series "Vermeer" CPU Lineup

CPU Name Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Cache (L2+L3) PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH) TDP Price AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16/32 3.4 GHz 4.9 GHz 72 MB 24 + 16 105W $799 US AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12/24 3.7 GHz 4.8 GHz 70 MB 24 + 16 105W $549 US AMD Ryzen 9 5900 12/24 3.0 GHz 4.7 GHz 64 MB 24 + 16 65W $499 US? AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8/16 3.8 GHz 4.7 GHz 36 MB 24 + 16 105W $449 US AMD Ryzen 7 5800 8/16 3.4 GHz 4.6 GHz 32 MB 24 + 16 65W $399 US? AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6/12 3.7 GHz 4.6 GHz 35 MB 24 + 16 65W $299 US AMD Ryzen 5 5600 6/12 TBA TBA 32 MB 24 + 16 65W $219 US?

The new lineup would make up for a nice addition with the upcoming AMD X570S chipset boards that would offer silent operation thanks to a lack of PCH cooling. The AMD Ryzen 5000XT could be launching around Computex 2021 which is just a few weeks away.