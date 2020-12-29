  ⋮  

AMD Ryzen 9 5900H 8 Core Cezanne-H ‘Zen 3’ Mobility CPU Benchmarks Leak Out, Almost As Fast As Intel’s 10 Core Desktop CPUs

The benchmarks of AMD's Ryzen 9 5900H 8 Core Cezanne-H mobility CPU have leaked out within the Geekbench database by TUM_APISAK. This is the second chip from the Ryzen 9 5900 line that has been spotted within the benchmark with the other being the Ryzen 9 5900HX which is the top configuration.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900H 8 Core Cezanne-H Mobility CPU Benchmarks Leak Out Too, As Fast As The Intel Core i9-10900 & A Massive 39% Single-Core Lead Over Ryzen 9 4900HS

The AMD Ryzen 9 5900H CPU is going to be one of the fastest offerings within AMD's Cezanne-H line of notebook chips. The processor will be featuring brand new Zen 3 cores which we have seen on the desktop Ryzen 5000 lineup and as such, we can expect some huge gains in single-thread processor performance.

AMD's mobility processors have experienced an incredible surge in demand with Renoir.

In terms of specifications, the AMD Ryzen 9 5900H will feature 8 cores & 16 threads. The chip will feature 16 MB of L3 cache and 4 MB of L2 cache. The base clock for the chip is rated at 3.30 GHz & the boost clock is rated at 4.60 GHz.  A detailed log of the benchmark run shows that all cores were hitting 4.65 GHz during the test. Other features of the chip include an enhanced Vega GPU but will lack the overclocking features that are supported by the flagship Ryzen 9 5900HX variant.

AMD Ryzen 5000 APU Lineup (Preliminary Specs):

APU NameAPU FamilyArchitectureProcessCores / ThreadsBase ClockBoost ClockL3 CacheGraphicsGPU ClockTDP
Ryzen 9 5900HXCezanne HZen 37nm8 / 163.30 GHz4.70 GHz16 MB8 CUs (512 SP)TBD35-45W
Ryzen 9 5900HCezanne HZen 37nm8 / 163.30 GHz4.65 GHz16 MB8 CUs (512 SP)TBD35-45W
Ryzen 7 5800HCezanne HZen 37nm8 / 163.20 GHzTBD16 MB8 CUs (512 SP)~2000 MHz35-45W
Ryzen 9 5900HSCezanne HZen 37nm8 / 163.10 GHz4.50 GHz16 MBTBDTBD35-45W
Ryzen 5 5600HCezanne HZen 37nm6 / 123.10 GHz4.10 GHz8 MBTBDTBD35-45W
Ryzen 7 5800UCezanne UZen 37nm8 / 162.00 GHz4.40 GHz16 MB8 CUs (512 SP)2000 MHz10-25W
Ryzen 7 5700ULucienne UZen 27nm8 / 161.80 GHz4.30 GHz8 MB8 CUs (512 SP)1900 MHz10-25W
Ryzen 5 5600UCezanne UZen 37nm6 / 122.30 GHz4.30 GHz12 MB7 CUs (448 SP)1800 MHz10-25W
Ryzen 5 5500ULucienne UZen 27nm6 / 122.10 GHz4.00 GHz8 MB7 CUs (448 SP)1800 MHz10-25W
Ryzen 3 5400UCezanne UZen 37nm4 / 82.60 GHz4.00 GHz8 MB6 CUs (384 SP)1600 MHz10-25W
Ryzen 3 5300ULucienne UZen 27nm4 / 82.60 GHz3.85 GHz4 MB6 CU (384 SP)1500 MHz10-25W

The AMD Ryzen 9 5900H CPU was tested on a standard test platform that was equipped with 32 GB of DDR4-3200 MHz memory. The CPU scored 1520 points in single-core & 9325 points in the multi-core tests. For comparison, the Ryzen 9 4900HS, which is its predecessor, scores 1092 points in the single-core and 7040 points in the multi-core tests. This represents a 39% lead in single-core and 1 32% lead in multi-core tests which is just insane when transitioning to a new generation in less than a year's time frame.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900H 8 Core Cezanne-H Mobility CPU Benchmarks Leak _1

AMD Ryzen 5000 Cezanne-H 'Zen 3' Geekbench Benchmarks Leak:

CPU NameSingle-CoreMulti-CorePerformance Difference Vs (1T)Performance Difference Vs (MT)
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX15349015100%100%
AMD Ryzen 9 5800H15209325100%97%
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H14757630104%118%
Intel Core i7-10700K13508982113%100%
AMD Ryzen 7 3800X12918963119%100%
Intel Core i7-10875H12097010127%129%
Intel Core i7-10750H11475535134%163%
Intel Core i9-9980HK11136504138%139%
AMD Ryzen 7 4800H10906608141%136%
AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS10816755142%133%
Intel Core i9-8950H10684786144%188%

Even compared to something like the Intel Core i9-10900 which is a 65W & 10 core desktop CPU with a maximum power limit of around 220W, the 35 (45W cTDP) AMD Ryzen 9 5900H CPU offers the same level of multi-core performance and blazes past the Core i9-10900 within single-core tests thanks to the massive IPC uplift the Zen 3 has to offer.

We have seen the Ryzen 9 5900H and Ryzen 9 5900HX CPUs leak out earlier too and while Intel has Tiger Lake-H around the same time as Cezanne-H, it looks blue team is going to face a very heated battle in the high-performance notebook segment this year. It also looks like major OEMs will be shipping AMD Ryzen 5000 notebooks with top of the line NVIDIA RTX GPUs which will further carry away the appeal that Intel had enjoyed in the high-end gaming notebook segment for a while now.

