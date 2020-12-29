AMD Ryzen 9 5900H 8 Core Cezanne-H ‘Zen 3’ Mobility CPU Benchmarks Leak Out, Almost As Fast As Intel’s 10 Core Desktop CPUs
The benchmarks of AMD's Ryzen 9 5900H 8 Core Cezanne-H mobility CPU have leaked out within the Geekbench database by TUM_APISAK. This is the second chip from the Ryzen 9 5900 line that has been spotted within the benchmark with the other being the Ryzen 9 5900HX which is the top configuration.
AMD Ryzen 9 5900H 8 Core Cezanne-H Mobility CPU Benchmarks Leak Out Too, As Fast As The Intel Core i9-10900 & A Massive 39% Single-Core Lead Over Ryzen 9 4900HS
The AMD Ryzen 9 5900H CPU is going to be one of the fastest offerings within AMD's Cezanne-H line of notebook chips. The processor will be featuring brand new Zen 3 cores which we have seen on the desktop Ryzen 5000 lineup and as such, we can expect some huge gains in single-thread processor performance.
In terms of specifications, the AMD Ryzen 9 5900H will feature 8 cores & 16 threads. The chip will feature 16 MB of L3 cache and 4 MB of L2 cache. The base clock for the chip is rated at 3.30 GHz & the boost clock is rated at 4.60 GHz. A detailed log of the benchmark run shows that all cores were hitting 4.65 GHz during the test. Other features of the chip include an enhanced Vega GPU but will lack the overclocking features that are supported by the flagship Ryzen 9 5900HX variant.
AMD Ryzen 5000 APU Lineup (Preliminary Specs):
|APU Name
|APU Family
|Architecture
|Process
|Cores / Threads
|Base Clock
|Boost Clock
|L3 Cache
|Graphics
|GPU Clock
|TDP
|Ryzen 9 5900HX
|Cezanne H
|Zen 3
|7nm
|8 / 16
|3.30 GHz
|4.70 GHz
|16 MB
|8 CUs (512 SP)
|TBD
|35-45W
|Ryzen 9 5900H
|Cezanne H
|Zen 3
|7nm
|8 / 16
|3.30 GHz
|4.65 GHz
|16 MB
|8 CUs (512 SP)
|TBD
|35-45W
|Ryzen 7 5800H
|Cezanne H
|Zen 3
|7nm
|8 / 16
|3.20 GHz
|TBD
|16 MB
|8 CUs (512 SP)
|~2000 MHz
|35-45W
|Ryzen 9 5900HS
|Cezanne H
|Zen 3
|7nm
|8 / 16
|3.10 GHz
|4.50 GHz
|16 MB
|TBD
|TBD
|35-45W
|Ryzen 5 5600H
|Cezanne H
|Zen 3
|7nm
|6 / 12
|3.10 GHz
|4.10 GHz
|8 MB
|TBD
|TBD
|35-45W
|Ryzen 7 5800U
|Cezanne U
|Zen 3
|7nm
|8 / 16
|2.00 GHz
|4.40 GHz
|16 MB
|8 CUs (512 SP)
|2000 MHz
|10-25W
|Ryzen 7 5700U
|Lucienne U
|Zen 2
|7nm
|8 / 16
|1.80 GHz
|4.30 GHz
|8 MB
|8 CUs (512 SP)
|1900 MHz
|10-25W
|Ryzen 5 5600U
|Cezanne U
|Zen 3
|7nm
|6 / 12
|2.30 GHz
|4.30 GHz
|12 MB
|7 CUs (448 SP)
|1800 MHz
|10-25W
|Ryzen 5 5500U
|Lucienne U
|Zen 2
|7nm
|6 / 12
|2.10 GHz
|4.00 GHz
|8 MB
|7 CUs (448 SP)
|1800 MHz
|10-25W
|Ryzen 3 5400U
|Cezanne U
|Zen 3
|7nm
|4 / 8
|2.60 GHz
|4.00 GHz
|8 MB
|6 CUs (384 SP)
|1600 MHz
|10-25W
|Ryzen 3 5300U
|Lucienne U
|Zen 2
|7nm
|4 / 8
|2.60 GHz
|3.85 GHz
|4 MB
|6 CU (384 SP)
|1500 MHz
|10-25W
The AMD Ryzen 9 5900H CPU was tested on a standard test platform that was equipped with 32 GB of DDR4-3200 MHz memory. The CPU scored 1520 points in single-core & 9325 points in the multi-core tests. For comparison, the Ryzen 9 4900HS, which is its predecessor, scores 1092 points in the single-core and 7040 points in the multi-core tests. This represents a 39% lead in single-core and 1 32% lead in multi-core tests which is just insane when transitioning to a new generation in less than a year's time frame.
AMD Ryzen 5000 Cezanne-H 'Zen 3' Geekbench Benchmarks Leak:
|CPU Name
|Single-Core
|Multi-Core
|Performance Difference Vs (1T)
|Performance Difference Vs (MT)
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
|1534
|9015
|100%
|100%
|AMD Ryzen 9 5800H
|1520
|9325
|100%
|97%
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
|1475
|7630
|104%
|118%
|Intel Core i7-10700K
|1350
|8982
|113%
|100%
|AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
|1291
|8963
|119%
|100%
|Intel Core i7-10875H
|1209
|7010
|127%
|129%
|Intel Core i7-10750H
|1147
|5535
|134%
|163%
|Intel Core i9-9980HK
|1113
|6504
|138%
|139%
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
|1090
|6608
|141%
|136%
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
|1081
|6755
|142%
|133%
|Intel Core i9-8950H
|1068
|4786
|144%
|188%
Even compared to something like the Intel Core i9-10900 which is a 65W & 10 core desktop CPU with a maximum power limit of around 220W, the 35 (45W cTDP) AMD Ryzen 9 5900H CPU offers the same level of multi-core performance and blazes past the Core i9-10900 within single-core tests thanks to the massive IPC uplift the Zen 3 has to offer.
We have seen the Ryzen 9 5900H and Ryzen 9 5900HX CPUs leak out earlier too and while Intel has Tiger Lake-H around the same time as Cezanne-H, it looks blue team is going to face a very heated battle in the high-performance notebook segment this year. It also looks like major OEMs will be shipping AMD Ryzen 5000 notebooks with top of the line NVIDIA RTX GPUs which will further carry away the appeal that Intel had enjoyed in the high-end gaming notebook segment for a while now.
