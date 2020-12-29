AMD Ryzen 9 5900H 8 Core Cezanne-H ‘Zen 3’ Mobility CPU Benchmarks Leak Out, Almost As Fast As Intel’s 10 Core Desktop CPUs

The benchmarks of AMD's Ryzen 9 5900H 8 Core Cezanne-H mobility CPU have leaked out within the Geekbench database by TUM_APISAK. This is the second chip from the Ryzen 9 5900 line that has been spotted within the benchmark with the other being the Ryzen 9 5900HX which is the top configuration.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900H 8 Core Cezanne-H Mobility CPU Benchmarks Leak Out Too, As Fast As The Intel Core i9-10900 & A Massive 39% Single-Core Lead Over Ryzen 9 4900HS

The AMD Ryzen 9 5900H CPU is going to be one of the fastest offerings within AMD's Cezanne-H line of notebook chips. The processor will be featuring brand new Zen 3 cores which we have seen on the desktop Ryzen 5000 lineup and as such, we can expect some huge gains in single-thread processor performance.

In terms of specifications, the AMD Ryzen 9 5900H will feature 8 cores & 16 threads. The chip will feature 16 MB of L3 cache and 4 MB of L2 cache. The base clock for the chip is rated at 3.30 GHz & the boost clock is rated at 4.60 GHz. A detailed log of the benchmark run shows that all cores were hitting 4.65 GHz during the test. Other features of the chip include an enhanced Vega GPU but will lack the overclocking features that are supported by the flagship Ryzen 9 5900HX variant.

AMD Ryzen 5000 APU Lineup (Preliminary Specs):

APU Name APU Family Architecture Process Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock L3 Cache Graphics GPU Clock TDP Ryzen 9 5900HX Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.30 GHz 4.70 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) TBD 35-45W Ryzen 9 5900H Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.30 GHz 4.65 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) TBD 35-45W Ryzen 7 5800H Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.20 GHz TBD 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) ~2000 MHz 35-45W Ryzen 9 5900HS Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.10 GHz 4.50 GHz 16 MB TBD TBD 35-45W Ryzen 5 5600H Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 6 / 12 3.10 GHz 4.10 GHz 8 MB TBD TBD 35-45W Ryzen 7 5800U Cezanne U Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 2.00 GHz 4.40 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) 2000 MHz 10-25W Ryzen 7 5700U Lucienne U Zen 2 7nm 8 / 16 1.80 GHz 4.30 GHz 8 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) 1900 MHz 10-25W Ryzen 5 5600U Cezanne U Zen 3 7nm 6 / 12 2.30 GHz 4.30 GHz 12 MB 7 CUs (448 SP) 1800 MHz 10-25W Ryzen 5 5500U Lucienne U Zen 2 7nm 6 / 12 2.10 GHz 4.00 GHz 8 MB 7 CUs (448 SP) 1800 MHz 10-25W Ryzen 3 5400U Cezanne U Zen 3 7nm 4 / 8 2.60 GHz 4.00 GHz 8 MB 6 CUs (384 SP) 1600 MHz 10-25W Ryzen 3 5300U Lucienne U Zen 2 7nm 4 / 8 2.60 GHz 3.85 GHz 4 MB 6 CU (384 SP) 1500 MHz 10-25W

The AMD Ryzen 9 5900H CPU was tested on a standard test platform that was equipped with 32 GB of DDR4-3200 MHz memory. The CPU scored 1520 points in single-core & 9325 points in the multi-core tests. For comparison, the Ryzen 9 4900HS, which is its predecessor, scores 1092 points in the single-core and 7040 points in the multi-core tests. This represents a 39% lead in single-core and 1 32% lead in multi-core tests which is just insane when transitioning to a new generation in less than a year's time frame.

AMD Ryzen 5000 Cezanne-H 'Zen 3' Geekbench Benchmarks Leak:

CPU Name Single-Core Multi-Core Performance Difference Vs (1T) Performance Difference Vs (MT) AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 1534 9015 100% 100% AMD Ryzen 9 5800H 1520 9325 100% 97% AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 1475 7630 104% 118% Intel Core i7-10700K 1350 8982 113% 100% AMD Ryzen 7 3800X 1291 8963 119% 100% Intel Core i7-10875H 1209 7010 127% 129% Intel Core i7-10750H 1147 5535 134% 163% Intel Core i9-9980HK 1113 6504 138% 139% AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 1090 6608 141% 136% AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS 1081 6755 142% 133% Intel Core i9-8950H 1068 4786 144% 188%

Even compared to something like the Intel Core i9-10900 which is a 65W & 10 core desktop CPU with a maximum power limit of around 220W, the 35 (45W cTDP) AMD Ryzen 9 5900H CPU offers the same level of multi-core performance and blazes past the Core i9-10900 within single-core tests thanks to the massive IPC uplift the Zen 3 has to offer.

We have seen the Ryzen 9 5900H and Ryzen 9 5900HX CPUs leak out earlier too and while Intel has Tiger Lake-H around the same time as Cezanne-H, it looks blue team is going to face a very heated battle in the high-performance notebook segment this year. It also looks like major OEMs will be shipping AMD Ryzen 5000 notebooks with top of the line NVIDIA RTX GPUs which will further carry away the appeal that Intel had enjoyed in the high-end gaming notebook segment for a while now.