AMD has officially announced the launch of its Ryzen 5000 OEM Desktop CPUs, the Ryzen 9 5900 & the Ryzen 7 5800. The new desktop chips are aimed at the OEM segment and will deliver great out-of-the-box performance, value, & even decent overclocking capabilities in a very efficient package.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900 12 Core & Ryzen 7 5800 8 Core OEM CPUs Officially Launched, Come With Impressive Performance, Value & Overclocking Capabilities

The new AMD Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 Desktop CPUs allow OEMs to offer their pre-built desktop PCs at an even better value while retaining the same performance at even better efficiency. The two chips are aimed at the mainstream and high-end desktop PCs with the 8 core Ryzen 7 5800 OEM, offering best-in-class performance which matches the Intel Core i9-11900K while the Ryzen 9 5900 OEM 12 core is designed for high-end gaming PCs for workload intensive tasks.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900 12 Core OEM Desktop CPU

The AMD Ryzen 9 5900 OEM features 12 cores and 24 threads. The CPU has a base clock of 3.0 GHz and a boost clock of 4.7 GHz. The CPU features 64 MB of L3 cache, 6 MB of L2 cache & features a 65 Watt TDP figure. The TDP mainly affects the base clock which sees a 700 MHz clock decrease while the boost clock only sees a 100 MHz clock decrease over the Ryzen 9 5900X which features a higher 105W TDP.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800 8 Core OEM Desktop CPU

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800 OEM features 8 cores and 16 threads. The CPU has a base clock of 3.4 GHz and a boost clock of 4.6 GHz. The CPU features 32 MB of L3 cache, 4 MB of L2 cache & features a 65 Watt TDP figure. The TDP mainly affects the base clock which sees a 400 MHz clock decrease while the boost clock only sees a 100 MHz clock decrease over the Ryzen 7 5800X which features a higher 105W TDP.

AMD Ryzen 5000 Series "Vermeer" CPU Lineup

CPU Name Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Cache (L2+L3) PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH) TDP Price AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16/32 3.4 GHz 4.9 GHz 72 MB 24 + 16 105W $799 US AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12/24 3.7 GHz 4.8 GHz 70 MB 24 + 16 105W $549 US AMD Ryzen 9 5900 12/24 3.0 GHz 4.7 GHz 64 MB 24 + 16 65W $499 US? AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8/16 3.8 GHz 4.7 GHz 36 MB 24 + 16 105W $449 US AMD Ryzen 7 5800 8/16 3.4 GHz 4.6 GHz 32 MB 24 + 16 65W $399 US? AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6/12 3.7 GHz 4.6 GHz 35 MB 24 + 16 65W $299 US AMD Ryzen 5 5600 6/12 TBA TBA 32 MB 24 + 16 65W $219 US?

Coming to performance and value, several OEMs including Alienware have already listed the new chips in their brand new AMD desktops. Alienware's configuration website for the Aurora Ryzen Edition gaming desktops gives us a good idea of how much value these chips are going to offer. The Ryzen 7 5800 is at least $150 US cheaper than the Ryzen 7 5800X configuration while the Ryzen 9 5900 is a whole $300 US cheaper than the Ryzen 9 5900X configuration. This is pretty good value for desktop CPUs that will offer almost 95% of the performance at far better efficiency.

It also looks like the Ryzen 5000 OEM parts from AMD feature a much better bin. A user who got his Ryzen 7 5800 OEM from Alienware confirmed on Reddit that his chip turned out to be a golden sample when tested within the Clock Tuner For Ryzen (CTR) utility. His chip can hit 4.4 GHz all-core OC at just 1.125V. While these chips are not coming to retail, the Ryzen 5000 OEM Desktop lineup is definitely going to sell like hot cakes in the OEM segment.