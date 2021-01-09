We know from previous leaks that AMD is readying two brand new Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs for the OEM segment based on the Zen 3 architecture, the Ryzen 9 5900 and the Ryzen 7 5800. Both of these chips will be targeted towards OEMs who will feature them within their brand new pre-build desktops but will not be separately sold.

AMD Preps Ryzen 9 5900 12 Core & Ryzen 7 5800 8 Core 'Zen 3' Desktop CPUs, Clock Speeds Revealed For Upcoming 65W Parts

The AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPU is already packed in the $300 US+ category but OEMs will soon be receiving two brand new parts, the Ryzen 9 5900 and the Ryzen 7 5800. The CPUs will offer the same core configurations as their 'X' series brethren but the main difference comes in the clocks & TDP figures.

Coming to specifications, the AMD Ryzen 9 5900 will carry the '100-000000062' OPN code. It will feature 12 cores, 24 threads, 64 MB of L3 cache, and 2 MB of L2 cache. The AMD Ryzen 7 5800 will feature the '100-000000064' and consist of 8 cores, 16 threads, 32 MB of L3 cache, and 4 MB of L2 cache. Based on data posted by Momomo_US, the AMD Ryzen 9 5900 will sport a clock speed of up to 4.70 GHz while the AMD Ryzen 7 5800 will sport a clock speed of up to 4.6 GHz. The base clocks are not yet known but they should end up somewhere around the 3.0 GHz range for both chips.

Both chips will come with a 65W TDP which is much lower than the standard 105W TDP you get with the 'X' series variants. The clocks will definitely be a tad bit slower for the 65W TDP parts but you will expect performance within 90-95% of the 'X' series SKUs. Unlike Intel, AMD tends to retain overclocking support for their Ryzen CPUs across the board and we can expect the same from the upcoming chips.

Both chips will also come at a slightly lower price point. The AMD Ryzen 9 5900 may feature a price of around $499 US while the Ryzen 7 5800 could end up at $399 US. This is just mere speculation but we can expect these parts to be listed by OEMs as part of their pre-build desktop PC configs in the coming weeks.

