AMD is preparing two brand new Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs for the OEM segment based on the Zen 3 architecture, the Ryzen 9 5900 and the Ryzen 7 5800. Both of these chips will be targeted towards OEMs who will feature them within their brand new pre-build desktops but will not be separately sold.

AMD Preps Ryzen 9 5900 12 Core & Ryzen 7 5800 8 Core 'Zen 3' Desktop CPUs, 65W Chips Targeted at OEMs - Cheaper CPUs But Not For Retail?

The AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPU is already packed in the $300 US+ category but OEMs will soon be receiving two brand new parts, the Ryzen 9 5900 and the Ryzen 7 5800. The CPUs will offer the same core configurations as their 'X' series brethren but the main difference comes in the clocks & TDP figures.

As revealed by Patrick Schur and Momomo_US, both chips will come with a 65W TDP which is much lower than the standard 105W TDP you get with the 'X' series variants. The clocks will definitely be a tad bit lower for the 65W TDP parts but you will expect performance within 90-95% of the 'X' series SKUs. Unlike Intel, AMD tends to retain overclocking support for their Ryzen CPUs across the board and we can expect the same from the upcoming chips.

Coming to specifications, the AMD Ryzen 9 5900 will carry the '100-000000062' OPN code. It will feature 12 cores, 24 threads, 64 MB of L3 cache, and 2 MB of L2 cache. The AMD Ryzen 7 5800 will feature the '100-000000064' and consist of 8 cores, 16 threads, 32 MB of L3 cache, and 4 MB of L2 cache. The clock speeds for both chips are unknown at the moment but as stated, they will end up slightly slower than the Ryzen 9 5900X and the Ryzen 7 5800X.

Both chips will also come at a slightly lower price point. The AMD Ryzen 9 5900 may feature a price of around $499 US while the Ryzen 7 5800 could end up at $399 US. This is just mere speculation but we can expect these parts to be listed by OEMs as part of their pre-build desktop PC configs in the coming weeks.

AMD Ryzen 5000 Series "Vermeer" CPU Lineup

CPU Name Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Cache (L2+L3) PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH) TDP Price AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16/32 3.4 GHz 4.9 GHz 72 MB 24 + 16 105W $799 US AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12/24 3.7 GHz 4.8 GHz 70 MB 24 + 16 105W $549 US AMD Ryzen 9 5900 12/24 TBA TBA 64 MB 24 + 16 65W $499 US? AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8/16 3.8 GHz 4.7 GHz 36 MB 24 + 16 105W $449 US AMD Ryzen 7 5800 8/16 TBA TBA 32 MB 24 + 16 65W $399 US? AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6/12 3.7 GHz 4.6 GHz 35 MB 24 + 16 65W $299 US AMD Ryzen 5 5600 6/12 TBA TBA 32 MB 24 + 16 65W $219 US?

Patrick also reveals that AMD could already have their next-generation Cezanne parts ready for shipping to their OEM partners. The two chips including the Ryzen 7 5700G & the Ryzen 5 5600G. The Ryzen 7 5700G is definitely going to be an 8 core and 16 thread chip based on the Zen 3 core architecture and will carry 16 MB of L3 cache and clock speeds around 4.5 GHz. The CPU will also end up with a 65W TDP which is where the AM4 APUs usually land.

The Ryzen 5 5600G would be featuring 6 cores, 12 threads, and will retain the 16 MB L3 cache since it will still be utilizing a singular Zen 3 CCD unit. Both CPUs will be compatible with existing and last-gen 500/400 series motherboards. We will also get to see a proper retail introduction for Desktop APUs this time around unlike the PRO and OEM only Renoir Ryzen 4000G Desktop APUs. We expect more information on these APUs to come in the first half of 2021.