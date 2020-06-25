AMD's Matisse Refresh CPUs which include the Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT, Ryzen 5 3600XT have once again been benchmarked and this time, we get to see both single-core and multi-core performance results of the refreshed lineup in Geekbench.

AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT & Ryzen 5 3600XT Tested in Geekbench Single & Multi-Core CPU Tests - Up To 5% Performance Improvement Over 'X' Series Chips

AMD officially announced its Ryzen 3000XT 'Matisse Refresh' lineup a few weeks back. The lineup consists of three processors based on the 7nm Zen 2 architecture but feature a slightly enhanced design allowing for higher boost clocks than their Ryzen 3000X series brethren. While availability is planned for 7th of July, users will have to wait to see if the new processors will be worth buying as reviews are planned to go live the same day as launch.

We have seen some performance benchmarks leak before but the latest single-core and multi-core tests have been spotted within the Geekbench database by TUM_APISAK. There are benchmarks of each CPU on the same platform so performance should be somewhat consistent. The test setup is made up of a Gigabyte X570 AORUS Master motherboard along with 64 GB of DDR4-3200 memory.

In terms of performance, the single and multi-core performance results were compiled in a single picture. First of all, the slower memory speeds will definitely lead to a lower performance output on the Matisse Refresh platform but TUM_APISAK also shared a score of Ryzen 9 3900XT operating on a system with the same X570 AORUS Master motherboard with 16 GB of DDR4-3600 memory but it produced slower performance than with DDR4-3200.

Summing up the benchmarks, all three parts come close to the 1400 points mark in single core CPU benchmark. The Ryzen 5 3600XT falls slightly behind which could be due to its slightly lower TDP of 95W compared to the 105W TDP of the Ryzen 9 3900XT and the Ryzen 9 3800XT. In multi-core CPU performance, the Ryzen 5 3600XT scores up to 7914 points while the Ryzen 5 3600X features multi-core score averaging around 7500-7600 points marking a 5% performance uplift from a 100 MHz boost.

The Ryzen 7 3800XT scores 9795 points which is around a 25% increase over the Ryzen 5 3600XT and and a 8% performance uplift over the Ryzen 7 3800XT which averages around 9000 points. In the same manner, the Ryzen 9 3900XT scores 12970 points which is up to a 32% increase over the Ryzen 7 3800XT and around 65% increase over the Ryzen 5 3600XT with twice the cores & threads. The Ryzen 9 3900XT is about 5% faster than the Ryzen 9 3900X which scores about 12300 to 12500 points in the same benchmark.

AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT - 12 Cores at 4.7 GHz For $499 US

The AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT is the fastest XT part featuring 12 cores and 24 threads. It's surprising for AMD to not release a Ryzen 9 3950XT variant but I believe that is due to the fact that the chip relies on a heavily pre-binned Zen 2 die and there's little to no room for improvement on that particular chip. The AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT will additionally pack 70 MB of complete cache with a TDP of 105W.

The AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT is suggested to feature a base clock of 3.8 GHz and a boost clock of up to 4.7 GHz (single-core) compared to a base clock of 3.8 GHz and a boost clock of up to 4.6 GHz on the existing Ryzen 9 3900X CPU. Pricing for the chip will be kept at $499 US while the original Ryzen 9 3900X can be found for around $400 US on several retail outlets.

AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT - 8 Cores at 4.7 GHz For $399 US

The Ryzen 7 3800XT will become AMD's fastest 8 core solution to directly tackle the Intel Core i7-10700K. This chip will offer 8 cores and 16 threads but with increased boost clocks. The base clock will be retained at 3.8 GHz but the boost clocks will be increased to 4.7 GHz for more performance.

In addition to the clock speeds, the chip will retain its PCIe Gen 4.0 capabilities and offer up to 36 MB of total cache in a 105W TDP design. AMD has priced the Ryzen 7 3800XT at $399 US which is the same as the MSRP for the 3800X but that could be had for around $300 US at almost every major retailer around the globe.

AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT - 6 Cores at 4.5 GHz For $249 US

Finally, we have the entry-level XT model, the Ryzen 5 3600XT. The Ryzen 5 3600XT is going against the Intel Core i5-10600K with 6 cores and 12 threads. The chip will pack 35 MB of the total cache at 95 Watts.

The Ryzen 5 3600XT will offer a 3.8 GHz base and 4.5 GHz boost frequencies which are a definite improvement over the stock Ryzen 5 3600X. It'll just be slightly lower clocked than the Intel Core i5-10600K while offering tremendously better IPC and multi-threading performance out of the box, giving AMD the opportunity to reclaim its position in the mainstream market. However, it remains to be soon how the market responds to the prices of these particular CPUs, especially considering that the current non-XT models feature near-identical performance at vastly lower price points.

AMD Ryzen 3000 'Mattise Refresh' Desktop CPU Family:

CPU Name AMD Ryzen 5 3600X AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT AMD Ryzen 7 3800X AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT AMD Ryzen 9 3900X AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT CPU Architecture 7nm Zen 2 7nm Zen 2 7nm Zen 2 7nm Zen 2 7nm Zen 2 7nm Zen 2 Cores/Threads 6/12 6/12 8/16 8/16 12/24 12/24 Base Clock 3.8 GHz 3.8 GHz 3.9 GHz 3.9 GHz 3.8 GHz 3.8 GHz Boost Clock 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz L3 Cache 32 MB 32 MB 32 MB 32 MB 64 MB 64 MB TDP 95W 95W 105W 105W 105W 105W Launch 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 Price $249 US (MSRP)

$219 US (Newegg) $249 US $399 US (MSRP)

$328 US (Newegg) $399 US $499 US (MSRP)

$419 US (Newegg) $499 US

AMD themselves claim a 4% average performance improvement in single-threaded workloads while featuring a 40% increase in power efficiency than competing chips. While the boost looks good on paper, it should be noted that these processors will live alongside the existing Ryzen X series family which has seen massive price cuts up to $100 US over the official MSRPs. The new CPUs will retain the MSRP prices for a while at $499 for the Ryzen 9 3900XT, $399 for the Ryzen 7 3800XT and $249 US for the Ryzen 5 3600XT making them a hard purchase over existing parts in terms of their value proposition.

Note - Expreview reports that the AMD Ryzen 3000XT CPUs have a lower starting MSRP than the original Ryzen 3000X CPUs. The Ryzen 9 3900XT has an MSRP of 3899 CNY compared to 3999 CNY of the Ryzen 9 3900X, the Ryzen 7 3800XT has an MSRP of 3049 CNY compared to 3199 CNY of the Ryzen 7 3800X while the Ryzen 5 3600XT has an MSRP of 1859 CNY compared to 1999 CNY of the Ryzen 5 3600XT.

Also with Zen 3 based Ryzen 4000 'Vermeer' desktop processors launching later this year, I think a better choice would be to get the existing and much cheaper Ryzen 3000X series CPUs and wait till Q4 2020 to get your hands on the next-generation chips.