Yesterday, alleged clock speeds of AMD's Ryzen 3000 'Matisse Refresh' Desktop CPU family leaked out and today, we have the first rumored benchmarks for all three chips which include the Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT and the Ryzen 5 3600XT.

The performance benchmarks were reported by CPU-monkey which is a database consisting of several processors along with their respective performance numbers. There have been reports about inaccuracies with the performance statistics listed in these benchmarks but the site does state that numbers are based on pre-release samples these should be taken with a pinch of salt.

AMD Ryzen 3000 'Matisse Refresh' Single-Core Alleged Benchmarks

Coming straight to the benchmarks, we have performance results measured in both, Cinebench R15 and Cinebench R20. We will first talk about single-core performance statistics. The site reports that AMD's Ryzen 9 3900XT is a single-threaded beast, climbing the top ranks in Cinebench R20 with a score of 542 points which is higher than Intel's Core i9-10900K that yields 539 points in the same benchmarks.

The Ryzen 7 3800XT and Ryzen 5 3600XT ain't far behind with a score of 531 points which matches the Ryzen 9 3950X. All three chips are faster than the Intel Core i7-10700K and Core i5-10600K that are their main competitors.

In Cinebench R15, the tables are turned with Intel leading the single-core performance metrics by a bigger margin than what AMD's Ryzen 3000 'Matisse Refresh' managed in R20. The AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT scores 226 points while the Core i9-10900K scores 234 points. Similarly, the AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT, Ryzen 5 3600XT, and Ryzen 9 3950X score 217 points which lacks against the Core i7 lineup from Intel but outperform the Core i5 lineup.

AMD Ryzen 3000 'Matisse Refresh' Multi-Core Alleged Benchmarks

In multi-threaded tests, AMD's Matisse Refresh Desktop CPU lineup gives Intel's 10th Gen lineup a big beating. The Ryzen 9 3900XT scores 7479 points which is around 5% faster than Ryzen 9 3900X but 16% faster than the 10900K. The AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT scores 5297 which is on par with Intel's Core i7-10700K and around 6% faster than the AMD Ryzen 7 3800X. Similarly, the 3600XT scores a total of 4007 points which is around 10% faster than the Intel Core i5-10600K and 8% faster than the Ryzen 5 3600X. You can see the performance results in the following table.

AMD Ryzen 3000 'Matisse Refresh' Alleged Performance Benchmarks:

CPU Name Cinebench R15 (Single-Core) Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) Cinebench R15 (Multi-Core) Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT 226 542 3297 7479 Intel Core i9-10900K 234 539 2677 6399 AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT 217 531 2317 5297 Intel Core i7-10700K 228 524 2344 5292 AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT 217 531 1757 4007 Intel Core i5-10600K 215 501 1615 3647

What's really interesting about these benchmarks is not the performance metrics themselves but rather the information listed by CPU-monkey which lists down the all-core boost clock speeds for these Matisse Refresh processors. According to the information, the Ryzen 9 3900XT has an all-core boost clock of up to 4.6 GHz across its 12 cores, the Ryzen 7 3800XT has an all-core boost clock of up to 4.5 GHz across its 8 cores and the Ryzen 5 3600XT has an all-core boost clock of 4.5 GHz too across its 6 cores.







It would be rather impressive to see if AMD can offer such high all-core boost clocks on its Ryzen 3000 Refresh lineup but given what we have seen on the current Ryzen 3000 CPUs, we might've to wait to see the final product itself.

Starting off with what to expect from the Matisse Refresh family, the core configuration is going to remain the same. The Ryzen 9 3900XT will feature 12 cores and 24 threads, the Ryzen 7 3800XT will feature 8 cores and 16 threads while the Ryzen 5 3600XT will feature 6 cores and 12 threads. From the looks of things, each processor is getting a big boost in terms of clock speeds to take out Intel's 10th Gen Comet Lake CPUs which launched recently.

The AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT is suggested to feature a base clock of 4.1 GHz and a boost clock of up to 4.8 GHz (single-core) compared to a base clock of 3.8 GHz and a boost clock of up to 4.6 GHz on the existing Ryzen 9 3900X CPU. Similarly, the Ryzen 7 3800XT will offer a major base clock bump of 4.2 GHz and a boost clock bump of 4.7 GHz versus the Ryzen 7 3800X which features a base frequency of 3.9 GHz and boost frequency of 4.5 GHz. Finally, the AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT will offer a 4 GHz base and 4.7 GHz boost frequencies which are a definite improvement over the stock Ryzen 5 3600X. It'll just be 100 MHz lower clocked than the Intel Core i5-10600K while offering tremendously better IPC and multi-threading performance out of the box, giving AMD the opportunity to reclaim its position in the mainstream market.

AMD Ryzen 3000 'Mattise Refresh' Desktop CPU Family:

CPU Name AMD Ryzen 5 3600X AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT AMD Ryzen 7 3800X AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT AMD Ryzen 9 3900X AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT CPU Architecture 7nm Zen 2 7nm Zen 2 7nm Zen 2 7nm Zen 2 7nm Zen 2 7nm Zen 2 Cores/Threads 6/12 6/12 8/16 8/16 12/24 12/24 Base Clock 3.8 GHz 4.0 GHz? 3.9 GHz 4.2 GHz? 3.8 GHz 4.1 GHz? Boost Clock 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz? 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz? 4.6 GHz 4.8 GHz? L3 Cache 32 MB 32 MB 32 MB 32 MB 64 MB 64 MB TDP 95W 95W? 105W 105W? 105W 105W? Launch 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 Price $249 US (MSRP)

$229 US (Newegg) TBA $399 US (MSRP)

$335 US (Newegg) TBA $499 US (MSRP)

$431 US (Newegg) TBA

All three AMD Ryzen 3000 'Matisse Refresh' CPUs will feature higher base clocks than Intel's 10th Gen desktop CPUs if this rumor is correct. While the boost clocks are lower, they are still close to Intel's offerings, at least for the Ryzen 7 3800XT and Ryzen 5 3600XT. At clock-to-clock, AMD's Ryzen CPUs offer much better performance than Intel's offering with higher performance/watt figures. The Ryzen 9 3900X already is neck-to-neck in several benchmarks with the Intel Core i9-10900K due to its higher core/thread count but the clock advantage of Intel's CPUs can now be reverted with the frequency bump.

It will also be interesting to see how well the new Matisse Refresh CPUs handle their boost clocks considering AMD had to release several fixes for the original lineup for them to touch advertised clock speeds.







What is interesting is that all three CPUs will feature higher clock speeds & enhanced overclock support. Our sources also suggest that the boost algorithms for the new CPUs are more tightly tuned which should result in 5-10% performance improvement over existing parts. The new Ryzen 3000 CPUs will be priced the same as existing parts while the original Matisse chips will be getting huge price cuts. As for when should we expect the launch of these processors, the AMD Ryzen 3000 'Matisse Refresh' CPU family is expected to be announced on the 16th of June with an official release/sales embargo set for 7th of July.