AMD Ryzen 7000 ‘Raphael’ CPU Specs & Price Rumors: Ryzen 9 7950X 24/16 Core Up To 5.4 GHz, Ryzen 9 7900X 12 Core Up To 5.3 GHz, Ryzen 7 7800X 8 Core Up To 5.2 GHz, Ryzen 5 7600X 6 Core Up To 5.1 GHz

Rumored specifications of AMD's Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop CPUs have been detailed which point to up to 5.4 GHz clock speeds on the new Zen 4 core architecture.

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop CPU Rumored Specifications: Up To 24 Cores Speculated & 5.4 GHz Single-Core Clocks To Tackle Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake

New rumored and speculated details regarding AMD's Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPU lineup have been detailed by RedGamingTech and a Zhongzheng Evaluation, an online channel operated by Taobao which is a leading retail outlet in the Asian market. The second source is a mix of a retail and tech review outlet who have been covering several hardware releases in the past & has now posted an alleged specs sheet that mentions upcoming Raphael chips based on the Zen 4 CPU architecture.

Starting with the details, both outlets believe that there would be at least four variants in the Ryzen 7000 lineup. While RedGamingTech only mentions four SKUs with their core configuration & clock speeds, the Chinese outlet names them as the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7800X & the Ryzen 5 7600X. One can easily guess the naming scheme based on existing SKUs but it's the core configuration that varies from each source.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Desktop CPU: 24/16 Cores at Up To 5.4 GHz

So starting with the SKU details, we first have the flagship AMD Ryzen 9 7950X which is speculated to feature either 24 or 16 cores. Now all previous rumors have pointed out that Ryzen 7000 CPUs will retain the current core count which is 16 cores and 32 threads. But the new rumor from the China-based outlet is that it will instead feature 24 cores and 48 threads. Do remember that Intel's also gunning for 24 cores with their Raptor Lake CPUs and will feature 8 P-Cores but 16 E-Cores for a total of 24 cores and 32 threads. That along with the increased L3 cache will bring the overall CPU performance up by a good margin.

Now practically speaking, 24 cores would require three AMD Zen 4 chiplets and we cannot say for sure if the AMD Ryzen 7000 package will be able to accommodate four chiplets (3 x Zen 4 + 1 x IOD) since it has the same package size as the existing AM4 CPUs. What may happen is that higher-end SKUs could feature a different IOD than the mainstream parts, a smaller one since most users will be getting a high-end X670 motherboard with them. The X670 chipset is expected to accommodate a chiplet design and will move the majority of the PCIe lanes and other necessary IO to the PCH and leave the memory / IFC controllers onboard the main IOD.

With that said, the top AMD Ryzen 9 7950X SKU is expected to offer up to 5.4 GHz clocks on a single core, a 10% increase in frequency over the Ryzen 9 5950X. The top SKUs are expected to feature a TDP of 125-170W. The other likely theory is that both a 24 and 16 core variant exist and at 170W, the 16 core trades the core count for higher clocks while the 24 core trades frequency for a higher core count. Regardless, it will be interesting to see a 24-core chip happen with Zen 4. Also, with the Threadripper lineup going AWOL on the desktop platform, it makes sense to offer high-core count chips on the mainstream desktop platform. The top chip is going to cost around 6501 Chinese Yuan which converts to around $900 US so expect some really premium prices for the higher-end parts.

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Desktop CPU: 12 Cores at Up To 5.3 GHz

The AMD Ryzen 9 7900X could end up with either 16 or 12 cores based on what happens with the top SKU. This chip is said to feature a single-core boost clock of up to 5.3 GHz and will have a price of around 4502 Chinese Yuan or $650 US which is close to the existing $549 US pricing of the Ryzen 9 5900X 12 core chip. Performance-wise, 12 Zen 4 cores will offer a nice uplift in performance and the higher clock speeds are going to push the performance spectrum by a good 15-25%.

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X Desktop CPU: 8 Cores at Up To 5.2 GHz

Moving over to the real mainstream parts, the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X is expected to retain its 8 core and 16 thread design with clock speeds of up to 5.2 GHz on a single-core. The pricing is said to be around $500 US or $50 US more than the Ryzen 7 5800X which had an MSRP of $449 US at launch. This chip might just have the potential to be the fastest 8 core chip around and the increased clock speeds may give it an edge over the Ryzen 7 5800X3D in both applications & gaming performance.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Desktop CPU: 6 Cores at Up To 5.1 GHz

Lastly, there's the 6-core Ryzen 7 7600X which will feature Zen 4 with 6 cores and 12 threads. The chip will be the most entry-level SKU at launch before AMD plans to move forward with more low-end SKUs. It is said to be priced at around 2404 Chinese Yuan or $350 US. This will be close to the Core i5-12600K in terms of pricing and a $50 US increase over the Ryzen 5 5600X. The 5600X has currently dropped to around $200 US which is insane value but we saw with the 5600X that despite the launch of older CPU (3600/3600X at the time) becoming more cheaper in value, the new Ryzen 5 managed to ship a handsome amount of units. Though we aren't sure if consumers will be able to swallow another $50 US price hike.

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop CPU Rumored Specs:

CPU Name Architecture Process Node Cores / Threads Core Clock (SC Max) TDP Price AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Zen 4 5nm 24/48 or 16/32 5.4 GHz 105-170W ~$900 US AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Zen 4 5nm 16/32 or 12/24 5.3 GHz 105-170W ~$650 US AMD Ryzen 7 7800X Zen 4 5nm 8/16 5.2 GHz 105W ~$500 US AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Zen 4 5nm 6/12 5.1 GHz 65W ~$350 US

AMD Ryzen 'Zen 4' Desktop CPU Expected Features:

Brand New Zen 4 CPU Cores (IPC / Architectural Improvements)

Brand New TSMC 5nm process node with 6nm IOD

Support on AM5 Platform With LGA1718 Socket

Dual-Channel DDR5 Memory Support

AMD EXPO (Extended Profiles For Memory Overclocking) Support

28 PCIe Gen 5 Lanes (CPU Exclusive)

105-170W TDPs (Upper Bound Range ~170W)

As for the platform itself, the AM5 motherboards will feature the LGA1718 socket which is going to last quite some time. The platform will feature DDR5-5200 memory, 28 PCIe lanes, more NVMe 4.0 & USB 3.2 I/O, and may also ship with native USB 4.0 support. There will be at least two 600-series chipsets for AM5 initially, the X670 flagship and B650 mainstream. The X670 chipset motherboards are expected to feature both PCIe Gen 5 and DDR5 memory support but due to an increase in size, it is reported that ITX boards will only feature B650 chipsets.

The Raphael Ryzen Desktop CPUs are also expected to feature RDNA 2 onboard graphics which means that just like Intel's mainstream desktop lineup, AMD's mainstream lineup will also feature iGPU graphics support. In regards to how many GPU cores there will be on the new chips, rumors say anywhere from 2 to 4 (128-256 cores). This will be lesser than the RDNA 2 CU count featured on the soon-to-be-released Ryzen 6000 APUs 'Rembrandt' but enough to keep Intel's Iris Xe iGPUs at bay. More information on Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs here.

AMD Mainstream Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

AMD CPU Family Codename Processor Process Processors Cores/Threads (Max) TDPs Platform Platform Chipset Memory Support PCIe Support Launch Ryzen 1000 Summit Ridge 14nm (Zen 1) 8/16 95W AM4 300-Series DDR4-2677 Gen 3.0 2017 Ryzen 2000 Pinnacle Ridge 12nm (Zen +) 8/16 105W AM4 400-Series DDR4-2933 Gen 3.0 2018 Ryzen 3000 Matisse 7nm (Zen 2) 16/32 105W AM4 500-Series DDR4-3200 Gen 4.0 2019 Ryzen 5000 Vermeer 7nm (Zen 3) 16/32 105W AM4 500-Series DDR4-3200 Gen 4.0 2020 Ryzen 5000 3D Warhol? 7nm (Zen 3D) 8/16 105W AM4 500-Series DDR4-3200 Gen 4.0 2022 Ryzen 7000 Raphael 5nm (Zen 4) 16/32? 105-170W AM5 600-Series DDR5-5200/5600? Gen 5.0 2022 Ryzen 7000 3D Raphael 5nm (Zen 4) 16/32? 105-170W AM5 600-Series DDR5-5200/5600? Gen 5.0 2023 Ryzen 8000 Granite Ridge 3nm (Zen 5)? TBA TBA AM5 700-Series? DDR5-5600+ Gen 5.0 2024-2025?