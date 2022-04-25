AMD’s High-End X670 Chipset For AM5 Motherboards To Feature Dual-Chiplet Design

AMD seems to be going the chiplet route not only for its CPUs and GPUs but now also for chipsets powering its next-gen AM5 X670 motherboard platform.

AMD X670 Chipset Powering The Next-Gen AM5 Motherboards To Feature Dual-Chiplet Design

The report comes from Tomshardware who were able to confirm with Asmedia that they will be making AMD's upcoming X670 chipset to power high-end AM5 motherboards. The report states that the X670 chipset will feature a dual-chiplet design which is something that was rumored last year. The chiplet design will only be applicable to the top X670 part while the mainstream chips, such as the B650 and A620, will continue to utilize a single-chip design. The new chipsets will be fabricated on the TSMC 6nm process node, as reports ChinaTimes.

Based on the documents that the tech outlet was able to get a look at, the mainstream AMD B650 chipset will offer a PCIe 4.0 x4 interconnect to the CPU and it will support PCIe Gen 5.0 connectivity though on a specific variety of AM5 CPUs. It is likely that AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPUs based on the Zen 4 core architecture will allow PCIe Gen 5.0 connectivity while the Rembrandt APUs that will also be hitting the AM5 socket, will be limited to PCIe Gen 4.0 since they are based on the Zen 3+ design.

The two chiplets for the X670 PCH will be identical so it essentially means that AMD is going to go all out with its IO offering on next-generation AM5 motherboards featuring the Ryzen 7000 CPUs. The previous rumor did mention that X670 would offer twice the IO capabilities compared to B650 chipsets. Currently, the AMD X570 chipset offers 16 PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes and 10 USB 3.2 Gen 2 links so we might be looking at higher than 24 PCIe Gen 5.0 lanes in the coming chipset which would be disruptive for IO capabilities, especially when you take in account the fact that this platform will be amongst the first to host PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSDs and next-gen graphics cards.

The processor computing core will use TSMC's 5nm process, and the customized IO chip in the processor will be Produced using TSMC's 6nm process. The Raphael processor adopts the AM5 platform and supports dual-channel DDR5 and PCIe Gen 5. It will be an important product line for AMD to attack the desktop market in the second half of the year. The AMD Raphael processor will definitely be paired with the next-generation 600-series chipset, and the high-end X670 chipset will use a dual-chip architecture. Supply chain analysis, in the past, the chip set architecture of computers was originally divided into south bridge and north bridge. Later, after some functions were integrated into the processor, it was changed to a single chip set architecture. However, with AMD's new generation of processors becoming more and more powerful, the number of CPU transmission channels is limited. Therefore, it is decided that the X670 chipset will return to the dual-chip architecture, and some high-speed transmission interfaces will be re-supported by the X670's dual-chip support, allowing the computer to The motherboard design allows for more flexibility in bus allocation. The X670 chipset of the Supermicro AM5 platform will be designed and mass-produced by Xiangshuo. Because it is a dual-chip architecture, it means that each computer will be equipped with two chips to support different transmission interfaces such as USB 4, PCIe Gen 4, and SATA. Machine Translated via ChinaTimes

AMD betting big on the PCIe Gen 5.0 standard might also hint that they could be the first GPU maker to release a Gen 5 graphics card in their Radeon RX family which will work in tandem with the new PCIe Gen 5 platform. This will be a huge blow to NVIDIA which is still going to rely on the PCIe Gen 4 standard. More recently, an AMD B650 chipset-powered AM5 motherboard was spotted running an Engineering Sample to they're already being tested by board partners internally. The AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs along with the AM5 platform are now expected to be unveiled around Computex and launch in early Q3 2022

AMD Mainstream Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

AMD CPU Family Codename Processor Process Processors Cores/Threads (Max) TDPs Platform Platform Chipset Memory Support PCIe Support Launch Ryzen 1000 Summit Ridge 14nm (Zen 1) 8/16 95W AM4 300-Series DDR4-2677 Gen 3.0 2017 Ryzen 2000 Pinnacle Ridge 12nm (Zen +) 8/16 105W AM4 400-Series DDR4-2933 Gen 3.0 2018 Ryzen 3000 Matisse 7nm (Zen 2) 16/32 105W AM4 500-Series DDR4-3200 Gen 4.0 2019 Ryzen 5000 Vermeer 7nm (Zen 3) 16/32 105W AM4 500-Series DDR4-3200 Gen 4.0 2020 Ryzen 5000 3D Warhol? 7nm (Zen 3D) 8/16 105W AM4 500-Series DDR4-3200 Gen 4.0 2022 Ryzen 7000 Raphael 5nm (Zen 4) 16/32? 105-170W AM5 600-Series DDR5-4800 Gen 5.0 2022 Ryzen 7000 3D Raphael 5nm (Zen 4) 16/32? 105-170W AM5 600-Series DDR5-4800 Gen 5.0 2023 Ryzen 8000 Granite Ridge 3nm (Zen 5)? TBA TBA AM5 700-Series? DDR5-5000? Gen 5.0 2023